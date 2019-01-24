Log in
Amazon com : Pentagon Probes Possible Conflict in Cloud Contract

01/24/2019 | 08:51pm EST

By John D. McKinnon and Kate O'Keeffe

WASHINGTON -- The Defense Department is examining whether Amazon Web Services created a conflict of interest by hiring a former Pentagon employee who helped develop a cloud-computing procurement contract.

AWS, a unit of Amazon.com Inc., is among the companies seeking the $10 billion contract to create and run much of the Pentagon's cloud-computing services.

The program, known as Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure program, or JEDI, would use cloud-computing technology to harness advanced technologies for military purposes.

A potential rival, Oracle Corp., has protested the bidding process, saying it has been unfairly skewed to favor AWS. It currently is suing in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, seeking to block the awarding of any contract.

Amazon has said the claims are meritless.

The former Pentagon employee, Deap Ubhi, previously worked at AWS before going to the Pentagon, where he worked on the JEDI program.

He later returned to work for AWS.

The Pentagon previously concluded that Mr. Ubhi "did not negatively impact the integrity of the JEDI procurement" through his work on the project, a Defense Department contracting official said in a filing this week.

But in the same filing, the official said that in light of AWS's proposal to win the contract, "I am currently considering whether AWS's employment of Mr. Ubhi (and potentially others)" has created a conflict of interest.

The filing was reported earlier by the Washington Post.

A Defense Department spokeswoman, Heather Babb, said that during his time at the Pentagon, Mr. Ubhi recused himself from working on the JEDI contract, and the agency has determined that he "complied with all necessary laws and regulations."

Mr. Ubhi couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The contract is expected to be awarded this spring. Critics of the contract contend that it is simply too large and gives too much control to a single vendor. They say a multi-vendor approach makes more sense, particularly given the rapid pace of technological change.

Oracle has been raising questions about the role of Mr. Ubhi as well as other former Defense officials who have connections to Amazon, saying in its complaint that they were "heavily conflicted."

--Gordon Lubold contributed to this article.

Write to John D. McKinnon at john.mckinnon@wsj.com and Kate O'Keeffe at kathryn.okeeffe@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.91% 1654.93 Delayed Quote.10.18%
ORACLE CORPORATION -0.08% 49.2 Delayed Quote.8.97%
