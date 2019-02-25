Log in
Amazon.com

Amazon com : Plans to Create Apprenticeships in the UK -Reuters

02/25/2019

--Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is planning to create over 1,000 apprenticeships in the U.K. over the next two years, Reuters reports Monday.

--The apprentices, once qualified, will work across Amazon's operations in the U.K., the report said.

--Amazon's move comes as the U.K. faces departure from the European Union in a just a little over a month's time, possibly with no exit deal in place.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-amazon-jobs/amazon-to-offer-more-than-1000-apprenticeships-in-britain-idUSKCN1QF002

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

