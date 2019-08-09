Log in
AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
Amazon com : Postal Service Reports First Drop in Packages in Nearly a Decade -- Update

08/09/2019

By Paul Ziobro

The U.S. Postal Service delivered fewer packages in the latest quarter for the first time in nine years, as companies like Amazon.com Inc, United Parcel Service Inc. and FedEx Corp. increasingly begin to deliver online orders to homes themselves.

The shift among the U.S. delivery giants is depriving the Postal Service, a quasigovernmental agency, of much-needed volume, which it has relied on for revenue as the financial picture in its legacy first-class mail business deteriorates.

The Postal Service said it delivered 3.2% fewer packages for the quarter ended June 30. Revenue from packages rose 4.8%, however, from a combination of higher prices and growth among package options like Priority Mail and First-Class Packages. Those options typically provide more revenue than the service that the delivery companies are pulling out, because they traverse the entire postal network instead of just the final stretch of a package's trip to your doorstep.

Postmaster General Megan Brennan said Friday that the other delivery players are working hard to convince shippers to switch to their networks, noting that they are "aggressively pricing their products and services in order to fill their networks and grow package density."

She added, "That said, we are constantly adapting our competitive posture to counter emerging developments."

The Postal Service will likely lose more packages in coming months. FedEx has said it intends to shift all of the 2 million daily packages it passes on to the Postal Service for "last-mile delivery" into its Ground network next year.

The broader shipping market is in the midst of a major realignment. FedEx is ending two major shipping contracts with Amazon, which will require the Postal Service and UPS, as well as its own growing logistics network, to handle those packages.

Amazon has said it is confident that its shipping network and third-party carriers will be able to handle the displaced volume, especially during the holiday shipping season.

Overall for the quarter, the Postal Service posted a slight drop in revenue to $17.09 billion. Each of its other categories of service, including first-class mail, marketing mail and periodicals, posted revenue declines.

Total operating expenses rose 4.3% to $19.3 billion.

The total loss for the period was $2.26 billion, compared with $1.49 billion a year earlier. The controllable loss, which excludes items like estimates for future pension obligations, rose to over $1 billion from $889 million last year.

The Postal Service continues to call for legislative and regulatory reforms to fix what Ms. Brennan has called a broken business model, where its largest and most-profitable business of first-class mail remains in decline but the agency is unable to raise prices beyond a certain level.

The postal service also warned that it might not be able to pay all of its obligations without government intervention.

"We anticipate that given our ongoing liquidity concerns, and without legislative action and regulatory reform, we may not be able to pay all legally required obligations and also invest in much-needed capital expenditures in 2019 and future years that are necessary to ensure our ability to fulfill our primary mission," the agency said Friday.

Write to Paul Ziobro at Paul.Ziobro@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 14 968 M
Net income 2019 11 868 M
Finance 2019 34 260 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 77,3x
P/E ratio 2020 54,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,13x
EV / Sales2020 2,58x
Capitalization 907 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 2 273,93  $
Last Close Price 1 832,89  $
Spread / Highest target 42,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM19.40%906 650
WAYFAIR INC38.92%11 555
ETSY INC22.01%6 991
QURATE RETAIL INC-30.12%5 843
ZOZO INC1.27%5 756
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-9.96%5 541
