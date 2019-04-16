Amazon com : Publishing Brings Together Bestselling and Award-Winning Authors Blake Crouch, N. K. Jemisin, Veronica Roth, Amor Towles, Paul Tremblay, and Andy Weir for a Sci-Fi Short Story Collection

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon Original Stories, an imprint of Amazon Publishing,
announced today the forthcoming six-part science-fiction collection Forward,
featuring original short stories from some of today’s most celebrated
voices in fiction, including Blake Crouch, N. K. Jemisin, Veronica Roth,
Amor Towles, Paul Tremblay, and Andy Weir. Forward will be
available for free on September 17th, 2019 to Prime and
Kindle Unlimited customers. Readers can download the collection as a
Kindle eBook or Audible audiobook.
Forward explores a central theme: the resounding effects of a
pivotal technological moment. While each author started with this same
prompt, readers will discover that each story unearths a unique corner
of the sci-fi genre, ranging from intimate to epic, grounded to far
future, hopeful to harrowing.
Andy Weir (Artemis, The Martian) imagines a
high-tech Las Vegas casino heist; Paul Tremblay (The Cabin at
the End of the World) immerses readers in a patient’s mysteriously
slow healing process; Amor Towles (A Gentleman in Moscow)
explores a fertility clinic’s god-like abilities to alter an unborn
child’s life path; Veronica Roth (Divergent trilogy) spins a
story of finding connection in the face of our world’s certain
destruction; N.K. Jemisin (The Broken Earth series) subverts all
expectations when an explorer returns to the ravaged Earth his ancestors
fled; and Blake Crouch (Dark Matter) follows a video game
designer whose character Maxine unexpectedly “wakes up.”
“Each story in the Forward collection stands alone as a singular
achievement in science fiction, imagined by a storyteller at the top of
their game,” said Mikyla Bruder, Publisher, Amazon Publishing. “In this
ambitious collection, these writers deliver a formidable reading
experience that will delight their fans and thrill readers new to their
work.”
“I find the theme of the Forward collection particularly
exciting,” said Veronica Roth, New York Times bestselling author
of the Divergent trilogy. “Sci-fi often skews toward wariness of the
future, for good reason, but this collection prompted me to tap into the
other side of it, into wonder and imagination. It was a welcome
challenge!”
“The short story is one of the hardest, most rewarding forms in fiction,
and with Amazon Original Stories, we had the tools to gather together
the best of the best in sci-fi, fantasy, YA, horror, and historical and
bring these groundbreaking stories to a true mass audience,” said Blake
Crouch, bestselling author of Dark Matter and the curator of Forward.
Crouch’s Wayward Pines trilogy and his novel Good Behavior, both
of which were adapted for television, were also published by Amazon
Publishing, under the Thomas & Mercer imprint.
“Amazon Original Stories is all about innovating on what storytelling
looks like today, and Forward’s all-star cast of beloved authors
is helping us do just that,” said Julia Sommerfeld, Editorial Director,
Amazon Original Stories. “We think of our story collections as reading’s
answer to podcasts, and are proud to offer our readers—and
listeners—fresh ways to fit binge-worthy narratives into their lives.”
Launched in 2017, Amazon Original Stories brings unforgettable short
fiction and nonfiction to Kindle. Past collections include the Amazon
Original Stories and Amazon Studios joint acquisition The Fairer Sex
by Michelle Miller, Warmer by Lauren Groff, Jane Smiley, Jess
Walter, and more, and Dark Corners, which features Lisa Unger’s
Edgar Award-nominated short The Sleep Tight Motel. Each story is
available free to Prime members, as well as Kindle Unlimited
subscribers, and is available for download for non-subscribers beginning
at $1.99.
