Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : Publishing Brings Together Bestselling and Award-Winning Authors Blake Crouch, N. K. Jemisin, Veronica Roth, Amor Towles, Paul Tremblay, and Andy Weir for a Sci-Fi Short Story Collection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Coming from Amazon Original Stories in September 2019, Forward will offer readers mind-bending, binge-worthy short stories from some of today’s most acclaimed authors

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon Original Stories, an imprint of Amazon Publishing, announced today the forthcoming six-part science-fiction collection Forward, featuring original short stories from some of today’s most celebrated voices in fiction, including Blake Crouch, N. K. Jemisin, Veronica Roth, Amor Towles, Paul Tremblay, and Andy Weir. Forward will be available for free on September 17th, 2019 to Prime and Kindle Unlimited customers. Readers can download the collection as a Kindle eBook or Audible audiobook.

Forward explores a central theme: the resounding effects of a pivotal technological moment. While each author started with this same prompt, readers will discover that each story unearths a unique corner of the sci-fi genre, ranging from intimate to epic, grounded to far future, hopeful to harrowing.

Andy Weir (Artemis, The Martian) imagines a high-tech Las Vegas casino heist; Paul Tremblay (The Cabin at the End of the World) immerses readers in a patient’s mysteriously slow healing process; Amor Towles (A Gentleman in Moscow) explores a fertility clinic’s god-like abilities to alter an unborn child’s life path; Veronica Roth (Divergent trilogy) spins a story of finding connection in the face of our world’s certain destruction; N.K. Jemisin (The Broken Earth series) subverts all expectations when an explorer returns to the ravaged Earth his ancestors fled; and Blake Crouch (Dark Matter) follows a video game designer whose character Maxine unexpectedly “wakes up.”

“Each story in the Forward collection stands alone as a singular achievement in science fiction, imagined by a storyteller at the top of their game,” said Mikyla Bruder, Publisher, Amazon Publishing. “In this ambitious collection, these writers deliver a formidable reading experience that will delight their fans and thrill readers new to their work.”

“I find the theme of the Forward collection particularly exciting,” said Veronica Roth, New York Times bestselling author of the Divergent trilogy. “Sci-fi often skews toward wariness of the future, for good reason, but this collection prompted me to tap into the other side of it, into wonder and imagination. It was a welcome challenge!”

“The short story is one of the hardest, most rewarding forms in fiction, and with Amazon Original Stories, we had the tools to gather together the best of the best in sci-fi, fantasy, YA, horror, and historical and bring these groundbreaking stories to a true mass audience,” said Blake Crouch, bestselling author of Dark Matter and the curator of Forward. Crouch’s Wayward Pines trilogy and his novel Good Behavior, both of which were adapted for television, were also published by Amazon Publishing, under the Thomas & Mercer imprint.

“Amazon Original Stories is all about innovating on what storytelling looks like today, and Forward’s all-star cast of beloved authors is helping us do just that,” said Julia Sommerfeld, Editorial Director, Amazon Original Stories. “We think of our story collections as reading’s answer to podcasts, and are proud to offer our readers—and listeners—fresh ways to fit binge-worthy narratives into their lives.”

Launched in 2017, Amazon Original Stories brings unforgettable short fiction and nonfiction to Kindle. Past collections include the Amazon Original Stories and Amazon Studios joint acquisition The Fairer Sex by Michelle Miller, Warmer by Lauren Groff, Jane Smiley, Jess Walter, and more, and Dark Corners, which features Lisa Unger’s Edgar Award-nominated short The Sleep Tight Motel. Each story is available free to Prime members, as well as Kindle Unlimited subscribers, and is available for download for non-subscribers beginning at $1.99.

www.amazon.com/amazonoriginalstories

About Amazon Publishing

Amazon Publishing is a leading publisher of trade fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books with a mission to empower outstanding storytellers and connect them with readers worldwide. The Amazon Publishing teams based in Seattle, New York, Grand Haven, Luxembourg, London, Paris, Madrid, Milan, and Munich publish emerging, bestselling and critically-acclaimed authors in digital, print, and audio formats. For more information, visit apub.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
09:02aAMAZON COM : to crunch data for Chilean stargazers amid Latam push
RE
09:01aAMAZON COM : Publishing Brings Together Bestselling and Award-Winning Authors Bl..
BU
05:51aZalando profit surprise cheers European fashion stocks
RE
04/15Spotify shares fall on report Amazon in talks to launch ad-supported music of..
RE
04/15AMAZON COM : Workers Launch Easter-Week Strike at Germany Logistics Centers
DJ
04/15Best Buy, After Turnaround, to Switch Leaders
DJ
04/15EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Vonovia Faces Expropriation Debate, Sacyr Denies Contra..
DJ
04/15EU approves tougher EU copyright rules in blow to Google, Facebook
RE
04/15EU approves tougher EU copyright rules in blow to Google, Facebook
RE
04/14Asia's tech champions zero in on main street banking
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 275 B
EBIT 2019 17 689 M
Net income 2019 13 985 M
Finance 2019 33 334 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 67,85
P/E ratio 2020 47,37
EV / Sales 2019 3,18x
EV / Sales 2020 2,62x
Capitalization 908 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 052 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM22.83%907 775
WAYFAIR INC64.33%13 529
ETSY INC39.16%7 915
QURATE RETAIL INC-11.48%7 509
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-4.56%5 616
ZOZO INC-1.82%5 400
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About