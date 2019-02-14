Amazon com : Pullout From Queens, N.Y., Stuns Real-Estate Industry -- Update

By Keiko Morris, Konrad Putzier and Josh Barbanel

Amazon.com Inc.'s announcement that it is ditching plans for a corporate headquarters in New York City stunned real-estate speculators, developers and renters who had rushed into the Long Island City neighborhood to be near the new HQ2.

Only three months ago, the prospect that the giant retailer would locate a headquarters in New York City and create 25,000 new jobs set off a real-estate frenzy that the borough of Queens had never experienced.

Open houses for Long Island City condos were overflowing. Brokers said customers made offers via text messages on units, site unseen. Developers with office space in Long Island jockeyed to attract the thousands of workers that were expected, and local residents cheered the promise that new restaurants, fashion boutiques and other new stores would flood the retail-starved neighborhood.

Now, suddenly, much of the euphoria is evaporating. The real-estate investment firm Savanna had a commitment from Amazon to lease the majority of a 1.4 million-square-foot office tower in Long Island City. Now with the building's main tenant, Citigroup, likely to leave in 2020, Savanna faces a one-million-square-foot hole in the building that it now needs to fill.

A Savanna spokeswoman declined to comment on Thursday.

Manufacturing company Plaxall Inc., which owns a massive development site in Long Island City where Amazon planned to build part of its new headquarters, lost one of its biggest selling points.

Plaxall's managing directors Paula Kirby, Tony Pfohl and Matthew Quigley said in a statement they were "extremely disappointed by this decision."

Amazon's reversal could also hurt developers who had bought development sites or filed plans for new buildings in the area in recent months and were hoping that an influx of 25,000 new Amazon jobs could boost rents and property values.

Since Nov. 12, when The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon had chosen Long Island City, 31 commercial and multifamily properties have sold in Long Island City for a combined $553 million, according to real-estate data company Reonomy, although some of these contracts may have been signed before the announcement.

Property searches in the neighborhood on the firm's database, which is used primarily by real-estate professionals, were up 35.5% compared with the prior period, Reonomy said.

The residential market in Queens also rode the Amazon effect to great heights. Since November, 135 contracts were reported signed in Long Island City, compared with 48 contracts during the same period the year before, an increase of 181%, said Patrick W. Smith, Long Island City-based broker at Stribling & Associates.

That effect began to taper off during the past few weeks, as opposition to the project grew, he said.

"I think for some of the people opposing the project it was kind of a game. They enjoyed being the center of having their statements tweeted and retweeted, but this isn't a game," said Seth Pinsky, executive vice president at real-estate investment firm RXR Realty, which owns a commercial building in Long Island City.

Elijah Kliger, founder of a home veterinary service called InstaVet, signed a lease for what he called the deal of his life, a 44,000-square-foot space on 23rd Street for a 24-hour animal hospital, in anticipation of Amazon. Now, he said he was considering cutting up to 15 jobs from his business plan.

"This is going to be devastating," he said. "The retail corridors of Long Island City have just showed signs of life. This puts the kibosh on the activity that has been happening."

Big publicly traded real-estate firms with exposure to New York City also felt Amazon's sting. Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. and Vornado Realty Trust, two property owners with large and concentrated New York City portfolios, fell 1.4% and 0.9% respectively on Thursday, declining more than the broader market.

Ascent Development filed plans this month to build a 20-story condominium project in Long Island City. The company's managing member, Tien Vominh, said it began working on the project long before Amazon made its November announcement, and it isn't dependent on the tech giant.

Still, in January a brokerage appraisal estimated that the value had increased by 10% since Amazon's November announcement, Mr. Vominh said.

"The major problem that we had before Amazon came was who is going to absorb all these units," he said. "When Amazon came, not a single lender asked that question again, and I'm sure it will come up again now that Amazon is leaving."

Others put on a brave face. Amazon highlighted the neighborhood's attributes, said Adelaide Polsinelli, a vice chairwoman at real-estate services firm Compass.

"Amazon did the homework for all these other firms -- it's a huge step for owners, a huge step for other tenants and other companies that want to come to this space," she said.

