Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : Queens Politicians Feel the Heat Over Doomed Amazon Deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 07:33pm EST

By Katie Honan

Two Queens politicians who were fierce critics of the deal to build a new Amazon.com Inc. campus in their districts have faced blowback from residents and business owners since the company ditched the plan.

New York City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer and state Sen. Mike Gianaris helped lead a group of politicians, progressive organizations and unions in opposing the deal that New York City and the state struck with Amazon in November. The company agreed to invest $2.5 billion in a site in Long Island City, Queens, and bring 25,000 jobs in exchange for $3 billion in tax incentives. Opponents decried the deal as corporate welfare.

Since Amazon's pullout last week, Messrs. Van Bramer and Gianaris have been admonished by public housing tenants who hoped to land jobs at the campus and supporters who saw the tech giant's arrival as a boost for Long Island City.

Eric Benaim, the chief operating officer of Queens real-estate company Modern Spaces, said he had backed Mr. Van Bramer and other politicians in the past, but they bungled the Amazon deal. He said he texted Mr. Van Bramer after Thursday's announcement, telling the councilman, "I warned you. I told you this would happen."

Mr. Benaim said Tuesday that the two politicians made a huge mistake and face uncertain political futures. "I don't know where you go from here," he said.

A group representing tenant-association presidents at four public housing developments near the Long Island City site also released a statement criticizing both politicians, who are both Democrats, after deal was dead. "Jimmy Van Bramer and Mike Gianaris used to be the politicians we came to when we needed help," the statement said. "This time, they didn't even talk to us."

Amazon walked away from the deal last week despite recent polls showing a majority of New Yorkers supported its planned campus. The decision came after months of criticism, including New York City Council hearings where company executives were grilled about the closed-door negotiations over the tax incentives and their anti-union stance. Mr. Gianaris' nomination to a state board with sway over the tax incentives also fueled Amazon's choice.

The company said Thursday that some politicians "made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project."

Mr. Van Bramer, a two-term councilman, said Tuesday that he knew opposing Amazon could hurt his political future. He is term-limited out of his council seat in 2021 and is considering a run for Queens Borough President.

"There are people who are angry at me, but I knew that going in, I had my eyes wide open," he said.

Mr. Van Bramer read the polls showing many Queens residents backed the deal. But he said he spoke with residents, many of whom had mixed feelings. He ultimately went with his conscience, he said. "At some point you have to let the political chips fall where they may," he said.

Mr. Gianaris, who has been in the state senate since 2011 and faces re-election in 2020, didn't respond to a request for comment. But after the Amazon deal ended, he said "New York will be just fine."

Justin Potter, a 39-year-old Long Island City resident, said he created the website DefeatGianaris.com on Thursday, hours after Amazon's announcement. He said the deal wasn't perfect but saw it as a "tremendous opportunity" for Long Island City.

"I felt that Gianaris was not representing the interests of a majority of his constituents but the demands of the most strident," Mr. Potter said.

Bree Chambers, 40, also a resident of Long Island City, said she saw Amazon's arrival as a benefit that would improve infrastructure and schools. She and other parents met with Amazon representatives and discussed building a high school in Long Island City and expanding capacity for existing schools.

While she was angry at Amazon for leaving, she put a lot of the blame on the elected officials opposing the deal, she said. "If you a representing a district you have to at least acknowledge different voices," she said.

Write to Katie Honan at Katie.Honan@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
08:23pAMAZON COM : Pentagon Cloud-Computing Contract Sought by Amazon Faces New Hurdle
DJ
07:33pAMAZON COM : Queens Politicians Feel the Heat Over Doomed Amazon Deal
DJ
06:10pAMAZON COM : Walmart holiday-quarter sales jump, says consumers still spending
RE
01:51pAMAZON COM : Studios Hopes to Hit 30 New Releases a Year -NYT
DJ
01:51pAMAZON COM : Pentagon Cloud-Computing Contract Sought by Amazon Faces New Hurdle
DJ
11:31aAMAZON COM : Audible and Broadway Video Join Forces to Create Robust Slate of Or..
BU
09:30aAmazon's China unit in merger talks with NetEase's Kaola - report
RE
05:01aAMAZON COM : Aims to Make Half of Its Shipments Carbon Neutral by 2030
DJ
02/18AMAZON COM : Exit Could Have Repercussions on Long Island
DJ
02/18AMAZON COM : As Amazon Snubs New York, It Is Growing in 17 Other Cities
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 275 B
EBIT 2019 17 613 M
Net income 2019 13 940 M
Finance 2019 35 040 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 59,35
P/E ratio 2020 41,24
EV / Sales 2019 2,74x
EV / Sales 2020 2,25x
Capitalization 790 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 048 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM7.06%789 830
WAYFAIR INC35.56%11 032
QURATE RETAIL INC11.99%9 828
ETSY INC14.90%6 584
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL13.07%5 820
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-6.50%5 572
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.