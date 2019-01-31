Amazon com : Reports Third Record Profit in a Row -- Update

By Laura Stevens

Amazon.com Inc. reported its third record quarterly profit in a row, capitalizing on a strong holiday retail season and its growing, high-margin businesses like cloud computing and advertising.

The Seattle-based company on Thursday reported a profit of $3.03 billion, or $6.04 per share, up from $1.86 billion, or $3.75 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue grew 20% to $72.38 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet on average expected Amazon to earn $5.65 a share and $71.88 billion in revenue.

Amazon's fast-growing businesses such as its cloud-computing division, advertising offerings and the services it provides to sellers have helped offset the lower margins from its traditional retail business. Still, investors have worried about Amazon's slowing revenue growth over the past several quarters.

For the current first quarter, the company forecast revenue of between $56 billions and $60 billion and operating income of between $2.3 billion and $3.3 billion. Analysts, on average, were expecting first-quarter revenue of $60.83 billion, according to FactSet. In the year-ago quarter, Amazon had operating income of $1.9 billion.

Following the news, shares fell 2.1% to $1,683.

Amazon's faster-than-expected fourth-quarter sales growth comes as the company is relying more heavily on independent merchants selling on its site, something that has increased selection and -- in many cases -- improved profitability for the online retail giant. The company said 52% of units sold on the site were via third parties in the quarter, which typically yields a 15% cut of the price, plus warehousing fees and advertising revenue. That can be cheaper than selling an item itself, plus reduce risk of holding inventory that doesn't sell.

Third-party seller services grew 27% to $13.38 billion in revenue, helping boost the company's overall results. Still, the company has been struggling to eliminate scammers trying to game its systems, something that threatens the consumer shopping experience on the site.

Meanwhile, the company is pushing further into physical retail, a business that can prove costly. It has opened several cashier-less Amazon Go stores and bookstores, and acquired Whole Foods in August 2017. Amazon has been pushing Prime deals and price cuts at Whole Foods. Still, revenue for its physical stores segment -- primarily its grocery stores -- fell 3% to $4.4 billion.

During the company's October earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky cautioned that as Amazon handles more of its own deliveries, it will become harder to predict costs associated with logistics. Potential issues included enough capacity for all its packages, as well as fluctuating fuel costs.

World-wide shipping costs rose 23% to $9.04 billion in the quarter. The company's workforce now totals 647.500.

Following Microsoft's slowing sales growth for its cloud business, Amazon's web services unit said sales rose 45%, in line with recent quarters, to $7.43 billion. Amazon Web Services effectively invented the category, which provides cloud computing power to companies and the government, and had a big head start before facing competition from other players like Microsoft and Google. It has lowered some prices to stay competitive in the market.

Amazon is also taking a share of the digital-advertising business, albeit small, away from Google and Facebook as brands advertise more on the online retailer's site. Amazon's advantage is that it can tell advertisers when a consumer bought a product, showing an ad's effectiveness. Amazon is attracting spending that would have traditionally taken place in bricks-and-mortar stores to ensure good shelf placement. It is a high-margin business investors are counting on to help boost the company's future profitability.

Amazon's "other" category, which is primarily derived from advertising, jumped 95% to $3.39 billion.

