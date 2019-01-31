Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : Reports Third Record Profit in a Row -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 04:48pm EST

By Laura Stevens

Amazon.com Inc. reported its third record quarterly profit in a row, capitalizing on a strong holiday retail season and its growing, high-margin businesses like cloud computing and advertising.

The Seattle-based company on Thursday reported a profit of $3.03 billion, or $6.04 per share, up from $1.86 billion, or $3.75 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue grew 20% to $72.38 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet on average expected Amazon to earn $5.65 a share and $71.88 billion in revenue.

Amazon's fast-growing businesses such as its cloud-computing division, advertising offerings and the services it provides to sellers have helped offset the lower margins from its traditional retail business. Still, investors have worried about Amazon's slowing revenue growth over the past several quarters.

For the current first quarter, the company forecast revenue of between $56 billions and $60 billion and operating income of between $2.3 billion and $3.3 billion. Analysts, on average, were expecting first-quarter revenue of $60.83 billion, according to FactSet. In the year-ago quarter, Amazon had operating income of $1.9 billion.

Following the news, shares fell 2.1% to $1,683.

Amazon's faster-than-expected fourth-quarter sales growth comes as the company is relying more heavily on independent merchants selling on its site, something that has increased selection and -- in many cases -- improved profitability for the online retail giant. The company said 52% of units sold on the site were via third parties in the quarter, which typically yields a 15% cut of the price, plus warehousing fees and advertising revenue. That can be cheaper than selling an item itself, plus reduce risk of holding inventory that doesn't sell.

Third-party seller services grew 27% to $13.38 billion in revenue, helping boost the company's overall results. Still, the company has been struggling to eliminate scammers trying to game its systems, something that threatens the consumer shopping experience on the site.

Meanwhile, the company is pushing further into physical retail, a business that can prove costly. It has opened several cashier-less Amazon Go stores and bookstores, and acquired Whole Foods in August 2017. Amazon has been pushing Prime deals and price cuts at Whole Foods. Still, revenue for its physical stores segment -- primarily its grocery stores -- fell 3% to $4.4 billion.

During the company's October earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky cautioned that as Amazon handles more of its own deliveries, it will become harder to predict costs associated with logistics. Potential issues included enough capacity for all its packages, as well as fluctuating fuel costs.

World-wide shipping costs rose 23% to $9.04 billion in the quarter. The company's workforce now totals 647.500.

Following Microsoft's slowing sales growth for its cloud business, Amazon's web services unit said sales rose 45%, in line with recent quarters, to $7.43 billion. Amazon Web Services effectively invented the category, which provides cloud computing power to companies and the government, and had a big head start before facing competition from other players like Microsoft and Google. It has lowered some prices to stay competitive in the market.

Amazon is also taking a share of the digital-advertising business, albeit small, away from Google and Facebook as brands advertise more on the online retailer's site. Amazon's advantage is that it can tell advertisers when a consumer bought a product, showing an ad's effectiveness. Amazon is attracting spending that would have traditionally taken place in bricks-and-mortar stores to ensure good shelf placement. It is a high-margin business investors are counting on to help boost the company's future profitability.

Amazon's "other" category, which is primarily derived from advertising, jumped 95% to $3.39 billion.

Write to Laura Stevens at laura.stevens@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
04:56pAMAZON COM : first-quarter sales forecast misses estimates, shares down
RE
04:48pAMAZON COM : Reports Third Record Profit in a Row -- Update
DJ
04:44pAMAZON HAS ANOTHER 'PRIME' HOLIDAY : Profit tops $3 billion
AQ
04:33pAMAZON COM INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
04:30pAMAZON COM : Reports Third Record Profit in a Row
DJ
04:09pAMAZON : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:02pAMAZON COM : Announces Fourth Quarter Sales up 20% to $72.4 Billion
BU
03:49pAMAZON COM : removes numerous products from India site as new e-commerce rules b..
RE
03:45pAMAZON COM : removes numerous products from India site as new e-commerce rules b..
RE
09:33aEXPLAINER : What are India's new foreign direct investment rules for e-commerce?
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 232 B
EBIT 2018 12 348 M
Net income 2018 10 085 M
Finance 2018 11 272 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 84,28
P/E ratio 2019 62,16
EV / Sales 2018 3,47x
EV / Sales 2019 2,81x
Capitalization 817 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 2 091 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM11.22%816 788
QURATE RETAIL INC11.53%9 796
WAYFAIR INC19.66%9 738
ETSY INC13.92%6 528
ZOZO INC8.25%6 126
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL12.90%5 978
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.