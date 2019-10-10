Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : Seeking Happy Campers, Government Offers Revamped Travel Portal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 05:35pm EDT

By Agam Shah

The U.S. government has made it easier to book a camping trip by moving a travel portal to the cloud, a tech revamp that makes the website more reliable and gives it the flexibility to add services.

Since its move to the cloud a year ago, Recreation.gov has drawn more visitors to less-famous attractions and has saved paperwork -- and money -- for individual parks that can now be booked online.

The website can be used for booking public campsites, getting park permits and reserving activities or tour tickets. It has access to more than 3,500 locations, including national parks, recreation areas and historic sites such as the Washington Monument.

To help meet growing online demand, the Recreation.gov revamp tapped container technology, which companies use to stay agile in an increasingly software-defined world. Complex applications are broken into small pieces of code defining a certain service, placed into software shells, and distributed across devices. Using containers to cordon off services like booking can cut development costs, allow for personalization and help the reservation system run faster.

The portal, which runs on Amazon.com Inc.'s Amazon Web Services cloud service, offers more than 45 services, including camping inventory, tour tickets, entry passes and hunting permits. Over the past year, the site has generated about $150 million in revenue for the government.

Among other improvements, the new system lets campers use a mobile app to reserve campsites, something that wasn't possible earlier. People who book using the portal can be alerted in real time about reservation cancellations due to forest fires, floods or government shutdowns.

The government hired contractor Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. to handle the Recreation.gov revamp. The 10-year, $182 million contract began in 2017.

The effort represents a small component of the government's quest to modernize its information technology, in part by incorporating tools and practices found in the commercial sector.

Federal agencies are moving aging technology into the cloud from on-premises data centers to automate processes and cut costs, said Arun Chandrasekaran, distinguished vice president and analyst at research and advisory firm Gartner Inc.

"I think of [the Recreation.gov revamp] as a steppingstone for them to really modernize their environment, to make it more cloud friendly, and at the same time, get some cost savings out of the underlying infrastructure," Mr. Chandrasekaran said.

Booking campsites can be extremely competitive, especially at locations such as Yosemite National Park in central California, where the most popular spots are made available up to five months earlier. They can sell out in a matter of minutes.

"The public nowadays more than ever wants to know they have a spot when they get there. When I was young, we would just drive up and find a campsite, no big deal," said 56-year-old Rick DeLappe, program manager for Recreation.gov at the National Park Service.

How the system helps users:

-- The service to book campsites is prioritized to handle extra traffic during, say, the late winter and early spring, when summertime reservations for Yosemite campsites become available.

-- A technology that manages the containers makes sure the booking system meets demand so campers don't hit busy servers.

-- The containers used for the booking system are replicated in servers across different regions of the country, meaning every would-be camper gets an equal shot at a coveted camping spot.

"When everybody shows up to click the buy button at the same time, there is not a huge snowball effect on the service," said Martin Folkoff, chief technologist in Booz Allen Hamilton's strategic innovation group.

Site development started in mid-2017 and the portal was deployed to Amazon Web Services in October 2018. This is the first time the portal was built for the cloud, which provides the foundation to cater to new interfaces like mobile, Mr. DeLappe said.

Thanks to the technology refresh, Recreation.gov has been able to release a constant stream of updates.

More than 100 sites have been added since February, among them Indiana Dunes National Park along the shores of Lake Michigan. Campsite reservations have increased about 30% from last year's figures, said Will Healy, vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton.

For Olympic National Park near Seattle, the revamp cut costs. The park, which was added to Recreation.gov this year, projects it will save about 5,000 staff hours and up to $150,000 a year.

Write to Agam Shah at agam.shah@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.10% 1720.26 Delayed Quote.14.65%
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION 0.95% 71.52 Delayed Quote.57.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
05:35pAMAZON COM : Seeking Happy Campers, Government Offers Revamped Travel Portal
DJ
04:16pAMAZON COM : to Open Fulfillment Center in Idaho
DJ
04:10pLive Stream of Germany Shooting Turns Spotlight to Amazon's Twitch
DJ
04:02pAMAZON.COM : to Webcast Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
03:31pAMAZON COM : Announces First Fulfillment Center in Idaho
BU
02:56aTougher U.S. sanctions make Cuba ever more difficult for Western firms
RE
10/09Wearable device Fitbit to shift production out of China from January
RE
10/09AMAZON COM : Global Tax Proposal Widens Net Beyond Tech Giants -- 2nd Update
DJ
10/09Vodafone to close more than 1,000 stores
RE
10/09Multinationals risk heftier tax hit in biggest overhaul for decades
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 14 949 M
Net income 2019 11 748 M
Finance 2019 34 239 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 73,2x
P/E ratio 2020 51,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,93x
EV / Sales2020 2,41x
Capitalization 852 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 261,78  $
Last Close Price 1 720,26  $
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM14.65%851 793
WAYFAIR INC.16.16%9 662
ZOZO, INC.26.52%7 108
ETSY, INC.20.25%6 891
MONOTARO CO., LTD.8.56%6 603
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL14.78%5 518
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group