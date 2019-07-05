Amazon com : Seeks to Launch 3,236 Broadband Internet Satellites -Bloomberg

Log in
--Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is seeking approval to launch 3,236 communications satellites, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing a company filing with the Federal Communications Commission.

--Amazon said the satellites would be used to provide broadband service and would operate at altitudes of about 370 miles to 390 miles, Bloomberg reported.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-07-05/amazon-asks-to-join-broadband-space-race-with-elon-musk-s-spacex

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

