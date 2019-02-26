Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 06:18pm EST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

F o l l o wi n g

Common Stock, par value $.01 per share

10,000

D

Common Stock, par value $.01 per share

  • D$1,631.5208(2)

    Common Stock, par value $.01 per share

  • D$1,630.0426(3)

    Common Stock, par value $.01 per share

  • D$1,629.0368(4)

    Common Stock, par value $.01 per share

  • D$1,627.9511(5)

Common Stock, par value $.01 per share

30,808

I

  • In trust

Explanation of Responses:

  • 1. This transaction was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person.

  • 2. Represents the weighted average sale price. The highest price at which shares were sold was $1,631.93 and the lowest price at which shares were sold was $1,631.30.

  • 3. Represents the weighted average sale price. The highest price at which shares were sold was $1,630.56 and the lowest price at which shares were sold was $1,629.70.

  • 4. Represents the weighted average sale price. The highest price at which shares were sold was $1,629.19 and the lowest price at which shares were sold was $1,629.00.

  • 5. Represents the weighted average sale price. The highest price at which shares were sold was $1,628.11 and the lowest price at which shares were sold was $1,627.80.

Remarks:

The reporting person undertakes to provide, upon request by the staff of the SEC, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares transacted at each price, with respect to all transactions reported on this Form 4.

/s/ by Mark F. Hoffman as attorney-in-fact for Jeffrey A. Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer

02/26/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 23:17:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
06:18pAMAZON COM : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
05:11pU.S. consumer regulator forms task force to monitor big tech
RE
01:57pAMAZON COM : FTC Settles Case Alleging Fake Paid Reviews on Amazon.com
DJ
12:15pWalmart Joins Amazon in Chase for Ad Dollars
DJ
11:03aEU weighs new payment rules in challenge to U.S. companies
RE
10:10aECB determined to push forward its payment system - Mersch
RE
10:03aIMDBPRO : and Box Office Mojo Reveal the Top-Grossing Films in February 2019 and..
BU
09:01aAMAZON COM : Lyft Goes All-In on AWS
BU
02:51aNooyi Elected to Amazon's Board -- WSJ
DJ
02:50aAMAZON COM : to offer more than 1,000 apprenticeships in Britain
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 275 B
EBIT 2019 17 613 M
Net income 2019 13 940 M
Finance 2019 35 040 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 60,28
P/E ratio 2020 41,89
EV / Sales 2019 2,79x
EV / Sales 2020 2,29x
Capitalization 802 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 048 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM8.63%802 134
WAYFAIR INC77.93%13 547
QURATE RETAIL INC11.99%9 839
ETSY INC24.05%6 826
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-0.23%5 931
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL11.90%5 770
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.