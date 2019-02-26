Amazon com : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

SEC Form 4

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Common Stock, par value $.01 per share

10,000

D

Common Stock, par value $.01 per share

D$1,631.5208(2) Common Stock, par value $.01 per share

D$1,630.0426(3) Common Stock, par value $.01 per share

D$1,629.0368(4) Common Stock, par value $.01 per share

D$1,627.9511(5)

Common Stock, par value $.01 per share

30,808

I

In trust

1. This transaction was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person.

2. Represents the weighted average sale price. The highest price at which shares were sold was $1,631.93 and the lowest price at which shares were sold was $1,631.30.

3. Represents the weighted average sale price. The highest price at which shares were sold was $1,630.56 and the lowest price at which shares were sold was $1,629.70.

4. Represents the weighted average sale price. The highest price at which shares were sold was $1,629.19 and the lowest price at which shares were sold was $1,629.00.

5. Represents the weighted average sale price. The highest price at which shares were sold was $1,628.11 and the lowest price at which shares were sold was $1,627.80.

The reporting person undertakes to provide, upon request by the staff of the SEC, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares transacted at each price, with respect to all transactions reported on this Form 4.

/s/ by Mark F. Hoffman as attorney-in-fact for Jeffrey A. Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer

02/26/2019

