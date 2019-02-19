Log in
Amazon com : Studios Hopes to Hit 30 New Releases a Year -NYT

0
02/19/2019 | 01:51pm EST

--Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said it is hoping to see its movie-making arm, Amazon Studios, release about 30 original movies each year, The New York Times reported.

--The head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, said the studio would look to create films serving several different audiences, including horror, young adult and date-night movies, the report said.

--While many of these films will head directly to Amazon's streaming service, about 10 each year will be given theatrical release, the report said.

Full story at https://www.nytimes.com/2019/02/18/business/media/amazon-movies-jennifer-salke.html

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

