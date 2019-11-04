Amazon com : The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show Premieres Friday, November 29 on Amazon Prime Video

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show Marks Prime Video’s First Foray Into the Holiday Special Space

Narrated By Dan Levy, The Show Will Feature Guest Appearances By Fred Armisen, Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, James Corden, Lana Del Rey, Zooey Deschanel, Kendall Jenner, Troye Sivan And The Radio City Rockettes

(NASDAQ:AMZN) — Amazon Prime Video announced today they will be teaming up with 6x Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Kacey Musgraves on a Christmas themed special titled The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show. The special, produced by Fulwell 73 Productions, will premiere globally Friday, November 29 and marks Prime Video’s first foray into the holiday special space. The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show is executive produced by Ben Winston, Emma Conway, Kacey Musgraves, and Jason Owen.

Narrated by Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show invites fans in as Musgraves prepares for a most joyful Christmas gathering with a whimsical set and dazzling wardrobe influenced by the artist’s fresh aesthetic. Equal parts heart-warming and cleverly absurd, Musgraves pays tribute to holiday specials of the past whilst also reinventing just what a Christmas special can be, with a magically modern twist. Musgraves is joined by an all-star cast of friends for performances of both classic and original holiday songs in this festive variety special, including Fred Armisen on “Silent Night,” Leon Bridges on “Present Without A Bow,” Camila Cabello on “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” James Corden on “Let It Snow,” Zooey Deschanel on “Mele Kalikimaka,” Lana Del Rey on “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” and Troye Sivan on the world-debut of “Glittery.” It wouldn’t be Christmas without the world-famous Radio City Rockettes, who showcase their legendary choreography and kickline alongside Musgraves during her number “Ribbons and Bows.” Special guest Kendall Jenner also stops by to spread holiday cheer as Musgraves counts down to Christmas. The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show will be accompanied by an official soundtrack available on Amazon Music and other DSPs beginning November 29 (see full track listing below).

“I can say without a doubt that this project is unlike anything I’ve ever done before,” states Musgraves. “What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I’m so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show - as well as my own Grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It’s a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It’s heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can’t wait to finally share.”

“Kacey Musgraves feels like a timeless, classic and potentially iconic, artist,” says Executive Producer Ben Winston. “We wanted to make a holiday special that felt equally timeless and classic. Paying tribute to the shows of the past, whilst setting a trend for the present, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show is something we are proud of and very excited for an audience to see.”

Musgraves has experienced a whirlwind year following the release of her #1 third studio album Golden Hour, taking home four Grammy Awards including Album of the Year and Best Country Album. The album was named one of that years’ ‘Best of” by everyone from NPR, Time, The Associated Press, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, Variety, and GQ, among others. Musgraves has toured extensively in support of Golden Hour, bringing her sold-out Oh, What a World: Tour to North America, the U.K., Europe, Japan, China, New Zealand, and Australia. The tour recently concluded with Musgraves’ biggest show to date at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Musgraves continues to make history as the first-ever female country artist to play Coachella, and she has gone on to play festivals from Lollapalooza and Governors Ball to Austin City Limits and Bonnaroo, as well as Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in South Africa. In celebration of Golden Hour’s success, Kacey has been honored at Billboard’s Women in Music event, Variety’s Power of Women event, and she has recently celebrated the opening of her exhibit, All of the Colors, at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show

1. Let It Snow Featuring James Corden

2. Countdown – Dialogue

3. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

4. Getting Ready – Dialogue

5. Present Without A Bow Featuring Leon Bridges

6. Making A List – Dialogue

7. Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree Featuring Camila Cabello

8. (Not So) Silent Night Featuring Fred Armisen

9. Christmas Makes Me Cry

10. Amp It Up, Dan – Dialogue

11. Christmas Fail – Dialogue

12. Mele Kalikimaka Featuring Zooey Deschanel

13. Cookies – Dialogue

14. Glittery Featuring Troye Sivan

15. I’ll Be Home Intro – Dialogue

16. I’ll Be Home For Christmas Featuring Lana Del Rey

17. NANA! – Dialogue

18. Ribbons And Bows Featuring The Radio City Rockettes

About Kacey Musgraves:

6x Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Kacey Musgraves released her third studio album Golden Hour in March 2018, earning Musgraves her third #1 debut on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and distinguishing her as the third artist ever to take home Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, Country Music Association Awards, and Academy of Country Music Awards. Musgraves took home four Grammy Awards for Album of The Year and Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies,” and Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy.” Musgraves first received massive critical acclaim and recognition with the 2013 release of her gold-certified debut album Same Trailer Different Park, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and earned her two Grammy Awards, two CMA Awards, and an ACM Award. Musgraves’ follow-up album Pageant Material was released in 2015, earning Kacey her second #1 debut on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and soaring to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

About Fulwell 73 Productions:

Fulwell 73, set up in 2005 by lifelong friends Ben Winston, Leo Pearlman, Ben Turner and Gabe Turner, produces and creates top-quality, commercial television, feature and digital productions. In March 2017 James Corden joined the company as a fifth full partner.

Fulwell 73’s television slate is extensive. As producer of multi Emmy award-winning, "The Late Late Show with James Corden," which currently has over 7 billion views online, their other productions include, “Drop the Mic” for TBS, “Sounds Like Friday Night” for BBC1, “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” for Apple, “Sunderland Til’ I Die” for Netflix, “Stand Up To Cancer," and “Gavin and Stacey” for BBC1 this Christmas. Their various shows were nominated for 13 Emmy awards in total this year, with partners Ben Winston and James Corden gaining the most nominations of any individuals with 8 and 7 respectively.

The company first came to the public’s attention in September 2007 with the release of its debut feature In the Hands of the Gods (Lionsgate). The film received great critical acclaim, opened on more screens than any other UK-made documentary and appeared in cinemas around the world. Since then Fulwell’s theatrical film releases include: the most successful sports documentary of all time, The Class of 92 (Universal Pictures); the huge box office hits One Direction 3D: This is Us (Sony/Columbia) and I Am Bolt (Universal). They were also behind the recent documentary feature on Showtime “Hitsville: The Making of Motown” and are currently in production on “Cinderella” for Sony Pictures.

Fulwell 73 prides itself in making shows with some of the top music and sports talent in the world, making broadcast specials for artists including, Bruno Mars, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes. They recently produced the live Global Citizens event from South Africa to honor Mandela’s 100th birthday, with artists including Beyoncé, Jay Z and Oprah.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a premium streaming service that offers customers a vast collection of digital videos—all with the ease of finding what they love to watch in one place.

Included with Prime: Watch thousands of popular movies and TV shows, including our critically-acclaimed Amazon Originals such as the Emmy Award-winning comedies Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Homecoming, Hanna, Good Omens, Carnival Row , Mindy Kaling’s Late Night , Donald Glover’s Guava Island , the Academy Award-winning Manchester by the Sea and The Salesman, Academy Award-nominated The Big Sick and Cold War, exclusives, live sports including Thursday Night Football and licensed and self-published content available in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Watch thousands of popular movies and TV shows, including our critically-acclaimed Amazon Originals such as the Emmy Award-winning comedies and , Mindy Kaling’s , Donald Glover’s , the Academy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated and exclusives, live sports including and licensed and self-published content available in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Watch more with Prime Video Channels : Prime members can add 150+ channels in the US like HBO, Cinemax, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, NBA League Pass and MLB.tv —no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels.

: Prime members can add 150+ channels in the US like HBO, Cinemax, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, NBA League Pass and MLB.tv —no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels. Rent or Buy : Enjoy hundreds of thousands of titles, including new-release movies and entire seasons of current TV episodes, available for all Amazon customers to rent or buy.

: Enjoy hundreds of thousands of titles, including new-release movies and entire seasons of current TV episodes, available for all Amazon customers to rent or buy. Instant access : Watch where and when you want with the Prime Video app on your smart TV, mobile device, Fire TV, Fire tablet, Apple TV, Chromecast, game consoles, Comcast X1 or from the web. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream.

: Watch where and when you want with the Prime Video app on your smart TV, mobile device, Fire TV, Fire tablet, Apple TV, Chromecast, game consoles, Comcast X1 or from the web. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream. Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favorite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb. Save it for later with select mobile downloads for offline viewing.

In addition to access to movies and TV shows included with Prime, the Prime membership includes unlimited fast free shipping options across all categories available on Amazon, more than two million songs and thousands of playlists and stations with Prime Music, secure photo storage with Prime Photos, unlimited reading with Prime Reading, unlimited access to a digital audiobook catalogue with Audible Channels for Prime, a rotating selection of free digital games and in-game loot with Twitch Prime, early access to select Lightning Deals, exclusive access and discounts to select items, and more. To sign-up for Prime or to find out more visit: amazon.com/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

