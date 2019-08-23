Amazon com : Top U.S. publishers sue Amazon's Audible for copyright infringement

The lawsuit was filed by seven members of the Association of American Publishers (AAP), including HarperCollins Publishers, Penguin Random House, Hachette Book Group, Simon & Schuster, and Macmillan Publishers.

"Essentially Audible wants to provide the text as well as the sound of books without the authorization of copyright holders, despite only having the right to sell audiobooks," AAP said in a statement.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Audible did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)