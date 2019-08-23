Amazon com : Trump presses U.S. companies to close China operations

Trump cannot compel U.S. companies to abandon China and he gave no detail on how he might proceed with any such order, although he said he would be offering a response later on Friday to tariffs on U.S. products announced by China earlier in the day.

"Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA," Trump said on Twitter. "We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them."

