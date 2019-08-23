Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : Trump presses U.S. companies to close China operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 11:20am EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he was ordering U.S. companies to look at ways to close their operations in China and make more of their products in the United States instead, a rhetorical strike at Beijing as trade tensions mounted.

Trump cannot compel U.S. companies to abandon China and he gave no detail on how he might proceed with any such order, although he said he would be offering a response later on Friday to tariffs on U.S. products announced by China earlier in the day.

"Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA," Trump said on Twitter. "We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them."

(Reporting by Makini Brice and David Shepardson; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Stocks treated in this article : Amazon.com, Fast Ejendom Danmark A S
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -1.57% 1777.59 Delayed Quote.20.22%
FAST EJENDOM DANMARK A S -3.36% 115 Delayed Quote.37.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
11:20aAMAZON COM : Trump presses U.S. companies to close China operations
RE
11:01aAMAZON COM : Deal Opens Door to Bigger Footprint in India --2nd Update
DJ
10:08aTSX slips as energy shares drop, U.S.-China trade dispute deepens
RE
09:32aShares in Peppa Pig owner surge, analysts eye counter bidders
RE
09:11aPERSONAL TECHNOLOGY : Attention Amazon Shoppers: How to Safety-Proof Your Order
DJ
08:31aCARGOJET : Amazon Enter Warrant Agreement Tied to Performance
DJ
07:31aAMAZON COM : Deal Opens Door to Bigger Footprint in India --Update
DJ
03:23aAMAZON COM : Deal Opens Door to Bigger Footprint in India
DJ
03:02aDEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
RE
03:00aDHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 14 968 M
Net income 2019 12 108 M
Finance 2019 34 260 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 76,2x
P/E ratio 2020 53,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,08x
EV / Sales2020 2,54x
Capitalization 893 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 270,11  $
Last Close Price 1 805,60  $
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM20.22%893 151
WAYFAIR INC30.11%10 822
ETSY INC16.42%6 671
ZOZO INC14.02%6 460
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-4.90%5 833
QURATE RETAIL INC-39.14%4 935
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group