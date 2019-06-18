Amazon com : Twitch Business Buys Bebo -The Guardian

--Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) game-streaming business Twitch has acquired Bebo, The Guardian reported Tuesday.

--AOL Inc. bought Bebo in 2008 for $850 million and sold it in 2010 to Criterion Capital Partners LLC. Its founders bought it in 2013 for $1 million. Bebo, which was once a major social network in the U.K., now provides e-sports services.

Full story: https://www.theguardian.com/games/2019/jun/18/game-streaming-site-twitch-buys-social-network-bebo

