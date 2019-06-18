Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/18 02:33:46 pm
1909.155 USD   +1.23%
01:39pAMAZON COM : Twitch Business Buys Bebo -The Guardian
DJ
10:44aAMAZON COM : Correction to Amazon Videogame Story
DJ
09:14aAMAZON : Announces the Best Books of 2019 So Far
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : Twitch Business Buys Bebo -The Guardian

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 01:39pm EDT

--Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) game-streaming business Twitch has acquired Bebo, The Guardian reported Tuesday.

--AOL Inc. bought Bebo in 2008 for $850 million and sold it in 2010 to Criterion Capital Partners LLC. Its founders bought it in 2013 for $1 million. Bebo, which was once a major social network in the U.K., now provides e-sports services.

Full story: https://www.theguardian.com/games/2019/jun/18/game-streaming-site-twitch-buys-social-network-bebo

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
01:39pAMAZON COM : Twitch Business Buys Bebo -The Guardian
DJ
10:44aAMAZON COM : Correction to Amazon Videogame Story
DJ
09:14aAMAZON : Announces the Best Books of 2019 So Far
BU
08:37aAmazon to Lease Another 15 Boeing 737-800s From GE Capital Aviation
DJ
08:06aAMAZON COM : Continued Growth for Amazon's Air Network to Expand Prime Fast, Fre..
BU
02:48aAMAZON COM : Reaps Little Reward From Videogame Production
DJ
06/17Stocks to Watch: Dish Network, Chewy, Home Depot, Pfizer and More
DJ
06/17AMAZON COM : Struggles to Advance in Videogame Industry
DJ
06/15India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 U.S. goods from Sunday
RE
06/14Carrefour sees more retail sector consolidation, including in France
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 275 B
EBIT 2019 17 620 M
Net income 2019 13 959 M
Finance 2019 29 887 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 66,61
P/E ratio 2020 47,41
EV / Sales 2019 3,12x
EV / Sales 2020 2,56x
Capitalization 888 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 2 216 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM24.48%833 365
WAYFAIR INC75.93%12 970
ETSY INC43.91%7 340
QURATE RETAIL INC-33.56%5 362
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-2.59%5 222
ZOZO INC-3.39%5 162
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About