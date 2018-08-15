Amazon com : U.K. Calls Amazon's One-Day Delivery Ad 'Misleading' -BBC

--The U.K. advertising regulator told Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that its one-day delivery advertisement for Prime membership is 'misleading," the BBC reported Wednesday.

--The decision to ban the ad came after the regulator said it received 280 complaints, the majority from customers who said they didn't receive packages within a day, the report said.

--Amazon said the "overwhelming majority" of one-day orders arrived on time, adding the "period of extreme weather" last year meant "a small proportion of orders" missed their delivery deadline, according to the report.

Full story: https://www.bbc.com/news/business-45183887

