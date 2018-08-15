Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Amazon com : U.K. Calls Amazon's One-Day Delivery Ad 'Misleading' -BBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 09:21pm CEST

--The U.K. advertising regulator told Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that its one-day delivery advertisement for Prime membership is 'misleading," the BBC reported Wednesday.

--The decision to ban the ad came after the regulator said it received 280 complaints, the majority from customers who said they didn't receive packages within a day, the report said.

--Amazon said the "overwhelming majority" of one-day orders arrived on time, adding the "period of extreme weather" last year meant "a small proportion of orders" missed their delivery deadline, according to the report.

Full story: https://www.bbc.com/news/business-45183887

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
09:21pAMAZON COM : U.K. Calls Amazon's One-Day Delivery Ad 'Misleading' -BBC
DJ
08:13pDYNAMIC DATA MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS SOFT : The research provide investment analysis ..
AQ
08/14Kroger partners with Alibaba in China grocery sales venture
RE
08/14AMAZON COM : Opening Customer Service Center in Colombia -Reuters
DJ
08/14AMAZON COM : to open Colombia service center, employ 600 workers
RE
08/14Microsoft Is Still Trying to Find Cortana's Voice
DJ
08/14Japan's Don Quijote rides high on rule-breaking reputation
RE
08/13Tech Giants Pledge to Ease Patient, Provider Access to Health Data -- Update
DJ
08/13Tech Giants Pledge to Ease Patient, Provider Access to Health Data
DJ
08/13India Looks to Curb U.S. Tech Giants' Power
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:36pAmazon, Microsoft tie-up comes to public preview 
11:58aBLOOMBERG : Amazon's Twitch push includes $1B ad sales goal 
09:04aAmazon's smart speaker share fell in Q2 while Google grew 
08:48aIBM : Inflection Point On The Horizon 
08/14The Shifting Nature Of Technology At Work 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 235 B
EBIT 2018 11 069 M
Net income 2018 8 565 M
Finance 2018 17 369 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 112,21
P/E ratio 2019 77,29
EV / Sales 2018 3,86x
EV / Sales 2019 3,11x
Capitalization 925 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 071 $
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM64.15%924 855
WAYFAIR INC52.29%10 965
QURATE RETAIL INC-8.23%10 482
START TODAY CO.,LTD.1.57%9 940
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.53.59%6 258
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL38.83%3 344
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.