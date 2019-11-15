Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : U.S. defense chief rejects Amazon's accusations of bias in cloud contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 10:20am EST

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Friday rejected any suggestion of bias in a Pentagon decision to award Microsoft Corp an up to $10 billion cloud computing contract, after Amazon.com Inc announced plans to challenge it.

"I am confident it was conducted freely and fairly, without any type of outside influence," Esper told a news conference in Seoul, even as he noted that he had recused himself from the cloud competition.

Amazon says that politics got in the way of a fair contracting process. President Donald Trump has long criticized Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos.

In a company-wide meeting on Thursday, Amazon Web Services' chief executive Andy Jassy said it would be challenging for a U.S. agency to award a contract objectively when the president is disparaging one of the contestants, according to an Amazon spokesman.

Amazon was considered a favorite for the contract, part of a broader digital modernization process of the Pentagon, before Microsoft emerged as the surprise winner.

In October, Esper removed himself from reviewing the deal due to his son's employment with one of the original contract applicants, IBM Corp. IBM had previously bid for the contract but had already been eliminated from the competition.

Esper said he was unaware of Amazon's specific accusations. His remarks followed a question about whether Trump asked the Pentagon to "bypass Amazon" for the contract.

A challenge to the Defense Department's award announced last month was widely expected by legal experts, analysts and consultants, especially after Trump publicly derided Amazon's bid for the high-stakes contract.

Trump had said in August that Amazon's bid for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud, known as JEDI, contract was under review by his administration after complaints from other companies.

In a new book, retired Navy commander Guy Snodgrass, who served as a speech writer to former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, said Trump called Mattis and directed him to "screw Amazon" by preventing it from bidding on the JEDI contract.

"We’re not going to do that," Mattis later told other Pentagon officials, according to the book.

"This will be done by the book, both legally and ethically."

By Phil Stewart
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.05% 1752.3546 Delayed Quote.16.72%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.81% 149.16 Delayed Quote.45.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
10:45aJ.C. Penney posts smaller loss under CEO Soltau, shares rise
RE
10:23aTIMELINE : Amazon challenges Pentagon awarding $10 billion cloud deal to Microso..
RE
10:20aAMAZON COM : U.S. defense chief rejects Amazon's accusations of bias in cloud co..
RE
10:19aTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Walmart Delivering Sales; Shipping Out Poultry; Pulli..
DJ
10:19aTech giants dominate headlines
09:43aLabour plans high-speed connection to voter hearts with BT nationalisation
RE
07:36aFACTBOX - UK PLC IN STATE HANDS : What companies would a Labour government natio..
RE
07:22aLabour plans tax on global firms' profits based on UK presence
RE
06:31aBT Shares Knocked by Labour's Nationalization Plans
DJ
05:11aU.S. trade groups raise alarm over Canadian digital services tax
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 13 381 M
Net income 2019 10 344 M
Finance 2019 33 649 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 85,1x
P/E ratio 2020 64,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,00x
EV / Sales2020 2,48x
Capitalization 870 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 2 181,36  $
Last Close Price 1 754,60  $
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM16.72%869 926
WAYFAIR INC.-7.69%7 744
ZOZO, INC.27.38%7 087
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL29.49%6 766
MONOTARO CO., LTD.11.71%6 729
ETSY, INC.-12.05%4 958
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group