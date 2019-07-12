Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : U.S. to hold hearing on French tax investigation Aug. 19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 02:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon Apple Facebook and Google

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative's (USTR) Office will hold a hearing on Aug 19 in its probe of France's new planned tax on big technology companies, calling the proposal "unreasonable."

President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the tax, which could lead to the United States imposing new tariffs or other trade restrictions.

USTR said in a public notice the levy was an "unreasonable tax policy." The plan departs from tax norms because of "extraterritoriality; taxing revenue not income; and a purpose of penalizing particular technology companies for their commercial success," it said.

USTR added that statements by French officials suggest the tax will "amount to de facto discrimination against U.S. companies... while exempting smaller companies, particularly those that operate only in France."

The tax is due to apply retroactively from the start of 2019. USTR said that calls into question the fairness of the tax.

On Thursday, the French Senate approved the 3% levy that will apply to revenue from digital services earned in France by firms with more than 25 million euros in French revenue and 750 million euros ($845 million) worldwide.

The French Embassy in Washington declined to comment.

Other EU countries including Austria, Britain, Spain and Italy have also announced plans for their own digital taxes.

They say a levy is needed because big, multinational internet companies such as Facebook and Amazon are currently able to book profits in low-tax countries like Ireland, no matter where the revenue originates. Political pressure to respond has been growing as local retailers in high streets and online have been disadvantaged.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.43% 2009.99 Delayed Quote.33.23%
FACEBOOK 0.44% 202.13 Delayed Quote.53.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
02:45pAMAZON COM : U.S. to hold hearing on French tax investigation Aug. 19
RE
02:09pAMAZON COM : Pentagon Wins Lawsuit Over Massive Cloud-Computing Contract
DJ
12:07aAMAZON COM : Starting Monday, July 15, ask “Alexa, What are My Prime Day D..
BU
07/11EXCLUSIVE : Walmart told U.S. government India e-commerce rules regressive, warn..
RE
07/11A Ford-Volkswagen alliance with Argo could redraw self-driving sector
RE
07/11A Ford-Volkswagen alliance with Argo could redraw self-driving sector
RE
07/11AMAZON COM : to Retrain a Third of Its U.S. Workforce--Update
DJ
07/11AMAZON COM : Protesters Disrupt Amazon Event Over Its Ties With ICE -- Update
DJ
07/11AMAZON COM : Protesters Disrupt Amazon Event Over Its Ties With ICE
DJ
07/11MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow, S&P End In Record Territory After Powell Boosts Expecta..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 276 B
EBIT 2019 17 643 M
Net income 2019 13 641 M
Finance 2019 39 800 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 73,8x
P/E ratio 2020 52,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,43x
EV / Sales2020 2,86x
Capitalization 985 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 2 243  $
Last Close Price 2 001  $
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM33.23%985 190
WAYFAIR INC66.72%13 762
ETSY INC36.62%7 811
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-6.08%5 665
ZOZO INC-1.87%5 467
QURATE RETAIL INC-37.45%5 246
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About