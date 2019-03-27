Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : , Volkswagen agree strategic partnership for 'industry cloud'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 01:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is pictured in a production line at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen and Amazon.com Inc have agreed on a strategic partnership to create a kind of "industry cloud", for which details will soon be announced, Germany's Sueddeutsche newspaper reported on Wednesday.

It cited unnamed sources at Volkswagen as saying Amazon would play a key role in helping the carmaker improve the productivity of its factories.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.58% 1784.47 Delayed Quote.18.77%
VOLKSWAGEN -0.86% 138.62 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
02:01aAMAZON COM : Standard Bank Group Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider
BU
01:45aAMAZON COM : Volkswagen agree strategic partnership for 'industry cloud'
RE
03/26Apple Makes Risky Jump to Other Devices to Sell Services
DJ
03/26IMDBPRO : Track Now Notifies Members About Updates to IMDb Pages of Professional..
BU
03/26Amazon Executive To Head Unilever Beauty Business
DJ
03/26Amazon Executive to Head Unilever's Beauty Business Amid Digital Push -- Upda..
DJ
03/26Unilever Names Amazon's Sunny Jain as New Beauty and Personal Care Head
DJ
03/26AMAZON COM : Don't Just 'Buy Now'! When Shopping on Amazon, You Need to Pay Atte..
DJ
03/26AMAZON COM : Don't Just 'Buy Now'! When Shopping on Amazon, You Need to Pay Atte..
DJ
03/25Apple spotlights services with TV, gaming and credit card offerings
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 275 B
EBIT 2019 17 686 M
Net income 2019 14 010 M
Finance 2019 35 040 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 65,51
P/E ratio 2020 45,71
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
EV / Sales 2020 2,51x
Capitalization 876 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 046 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM18.77%871 522
WAYFAIR INC79.34%14 718
ETSY INC42.65%8 114
QURATE RETAIL INC-14.75%7 235
ZOZO INC2.73%5 901
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-6.69%5 388
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.