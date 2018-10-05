Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Amazon com : Warehouse Hiring Soars in a Growing Rush for Logistics Workers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 08:36pm CEST

By Jennifer Smith

Logistics hiring surged in September at the fastest pace in a year, as warehousing and transportation companies ramping up for peak season added 23,800 jobs.

Warehousing and storage payrolls grew by 8,400 positions last month, according to preliminary figures the Labor Department released Friday, highlighting the soaring demand for workers in distribution centers to handle rapidly growing online commerce orders.

Warehouse operators are raising wages, boosting bonuses and recruiting early in the tightest labor market in decades. Amazon.com Inc. is raising its minimum U.S. wage to $15 an hour next month, adding to pressure on a sector where payrolls have nearly doubled over the past five years.

Randy Tucker, chief executive for the Americas at supply-chain contractor Geodis, said the company has raised pay by about 20% over the past three years and will respond if the Amazon increase ends up raising the market rate for warehouse labor in regions where Geodis operates.

"You're flanked on both sides," Mr. Tucker said, between "the labor market that's shrinking and an industry that's needing more labor."

Demand for warehouse workers is so strong that some employers aren't screening for marijuana use, while others are bringing on workers without waiting for the results of criminal background checks, said Chris Beckage, a senior vice president with staffing firm Acara Solutions Inc.

It's no longer enough to post jobs on websites, Mr. Beckage said. "We're going to bowling alleys, churches, community centers," he said. "We're getting creative just to get to people."

Overall U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 134,000, the smallest gain in a year, as unemployment fell to 3.7%, the lowest rate since December 1969. The overall warehouse and transport sector payroll growth was the strongest since those businesses added 25,400 jobs in September 2017.

Retailers cut 20,000 jobs last month, meantime, the latest sign that store owners are pushing more payrolls through distribution centers to meet consumers' e-commerce demands.

Online sales growth is expected to outpace in-store growth this holiday season, putting more hiring pressure on fulfillment operations and distribution centers. Research firm Forrester projects holiday e-commerce sales will increase by 14% in 2018 over last year to $151 billion, while in-store sales will rise by 1.7%, to $567 billion.

Courier and messenger companies that deliver packages to businesses and homes are staffing up to meet that demand. The sector added 5,100 jobs last month, and delivery giants United Parcel Service Inc. and FedEx Corp. are looking to add 100,000 workers and 55,000 workers, respectively, for the holidays.

Trucking companies added 4,900 jobs in September, pushing overall payrolls to their highest level in at least a decade. Truckers have added more than 33,000 jobs in the past 12 months even as they report difficulty in hiring and retaining drivers.

Write to Jennifer Smith at jennifer.smith@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
08:55pWall Street slides as bond yields climb on jobs data
RE
08:36pAMAZON COM : Warehouse Hiring Soars in a Growing Rush for Logistics Workers
DJ
07:09pAPPLE : UK cyber security agency backs Apple, Amazon China hack denials
RE
07:06pAMAZON COM : A decade of U.S. economic sluggishness may have just snapped back t..
RE
03:59pAMAZON COM : Dollar weakens after data shows U.S. wage gains were modest
RE
03:00pESTHER PEREL RETURNS IN SIX THERAPY : The Arc of Love
BU
01:49pLenovo and ZTE tumble on fears over China hack report
RE
08:48aBed Bath & Beyond Is Missing Out on the Retail Rally -- WSJ
DJ
03:27aApple, Amazon deny Bloomberg report on Chinese hardware attack
RE
02:05aApple, Amazon deny Bloomberg report on Chinese hardware attack
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:59pSequoia Fund added to Facebook stake in Q3 
11:53aElastic opening first trading day up around 50% 
10:59aM&A UPDATES : Patience Is The Key For Digirad/Aetrium Deal 
09:05aNICHOLAS WARD'S DIVIDEND GROWTH PORT : Third Quarter Update 
07:50aMarkets Anticipate September Jobs Report (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 235 B
EBIT 2018 11 003 M
Net income 2018 8 586 M
Finance 2018 17 382 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 111,48
P/E ratio 2019 76,41
EV / Sales 2018 3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 3,13x
Capitalization 931 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 107 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM63.27%931 303
WAYFAIR INC65.90%12 387
QURATE RETAIL INC-11.67%9 927
ZOZO INC-7.01%8 894
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-8.70%7 271
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL43.90%3 482
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.