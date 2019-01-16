Amazon com : Web Services Announces AWS Backup

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ:
AMZN), announced AWS Backup, a fully-managed, centralized backup service
that makes it faster and simpler for customers to back up their data
across AWS services and on-premises, helping customers more easily meet
their business and regulatory backup compliance requirements. AWS Backup
makes protecting storage volumes, databases, and file systems easier by
giving customers a single service to configure and audit the AWS
resources they backup, automate backup scheduling, set retention
policies, and monitor recent backups and restores in one place. To get
started with AWS Backup visit: aws.amazon.com/backup.
As enterprises move more and more applications to the cloud, their data
can become distributed across multiple services, including databases,
block storage, object storage, and file systems. While these services in
AWS provide backup capabilities, customers often create custom scripts
to automate scheduling, enforce retention policies, and consolidate
backup activity across several services in order to better meet their
business and regulatory compliance requirements. AWS Backup removes the
need for custom solutions or manual processes by providing a centralized
place to manage backups across AWS. With just a few clicks in the AWS
Management Console, customers can create a policy that defines how
frequently backups are created and how long they are stored. Customers
can then assign these policies to their AWS resources, and AWS Backup
automatically handles the rest by automatically scheduling backup
actions for the assigned AWS resources, orchestrating across AWS
services, and managing their retention period.
“As the cloud has become the default choice for customers of all sizes,
it has attracted two distinct types of builders. Some are tinkerers who
want to tweak and fine tune the full range of AWS services into a
desired architecture, and other builders are drawn to the same breadth
and depth of functionality in AWS, but are willing to trade some of the
service granularity to start at a higher abstraction layer, so they can
build even faster,” said Bill Vass, VP of Storage, Automation, and
Management Services, AWS. “We designed AWS Backup for this second type
of builder who has told us that they want one place to go for backups
versus having to do it across multiple, individual services. Today, we
are proud to make AWS Backup available with support for block storage
volumes, databases, and file systems, and over time, we plan to support
additional AWS services."
Initially, AWS Backup is integrated with Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Elastic
Block Store (Amazon EBS), Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS),
Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and AWS Storage
Gateway, with support for additional services planned for the future.
Customers can also back up on-premises application data through the AWS
Backup integration with AWS Storage Gateway, providing a common way to
protect their on-premises data in the AWS cloud.
State Street Corporation is the world's leading provider of financial
services to institutional investors including investment servicing,
investment management and investment research, and trading. “We operate
in the financial services industry and must provide data storage
solutions that ensure the integrity and availability of backup data as
stipulated by the FFIEC IT examination handbook,” says Nauman Noor,
Managing Director, State Street Corporation. “Meeting these regulations
requires us to develop and maintain an internal serverless application
to enable timely and auditable backups across the AWS services we use.
With AWS Backup’s centralized backup console, we will have a single pane
of glass to audit our backup processes across our AWS environment,
mitigating the need for custom applications and thus, easing our effort
to aid data integrity and availability. The ability to set backup
policies for automated backup scheduling and backup retention provides
us flexibility to address the needs for varying levels of criticality in
a cost effective and consistent manner.”
Smile Brands is a leading dental support organization that provides
business support services to over 400 locations across 17 states. “We
manage thousands of AWS resources, such as storage volumes and
databases, and all of them must meet compliance according to HIPAA
backup requirements,” says George Suda, Senior VP and Chief Information
Officer, Smile Brands. “Ensuring that all our AWS workloads are properly
backed up can require manual processes and custom scripts. With AWS
Backup’s centralized backup console, we will be able to define a backup
policy that meets our compliance requirements and apply the same policy
to all our AWS resources across the various AWS services that we use.
AWS Backup will automatically handle the backup processes on our behalf,
providing a full-managed and cost-effective solution that removes the
need for manual processes or custom scripts.”
Rackspace delivers modern IT as a service, helping customers in more
than 150 countries drive business results with technology. “Rackspace is
focused on delivering next generation cloud services to help our
customers meet their data protection and regulatory compliance needs,”
said Prashanth Chandrasekar, Senior Vice President and General Manager,
Managed Public Clouds at Rackspace. “With AWS Backup, we now have access
to a cloud-scale, centralized backup solution to help automate, manage,
and monitor data protection for customers. We believe AWS Backup will
also provide customers greater operational efficiency, allowing us to
simplify the process for supporting our customers’ auditing and
compliance requirements.”
About Amazon Web Services
For over 12 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most
comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 165
fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking,
analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI),
Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and
augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development,
deployment, and management from 60 Availability Zones (AZs) within 20
geographic regions, spanning the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, China,
France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Sweden, and
the UK. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around
the world—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises,
and leading government agencies—to power their infrastructure, make them
more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than
competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational
excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping,
personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle
Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa
are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more
information, visit amazon.com/about
and follow @AmazonNews.
