-- Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) Amazon Web Services has acquired Vancouver-based TSO Logic, which helps companies manage their cloud computing, TechCrunch reported.

-- All of TSO Logic's employees have been offered jobs at Amazon, according to the report.

-- Amazon Web Services recently bought CloudEndure.

Full story: https://www.techcrunch.com/2019/01/15/aws-makes-another-acquisition-grabbing-tso-logic/

