-- Amazon Web Services said it had developed a more powerful version of its Graviton server chip, which was introduced last year, Bloomberg reports Tuesday.

-- Amazon said its Graviton2 chip is intended for general-purpose computing, but didn't specify a release date, the report said.

Full story: www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-12-03/amazon-unveils-new-server-chip-to-compete-with-intel-s-product?srnd=premium

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com