Amazon com : Web Services Launches AWS Backup Service

01/16/2019 | 07:47pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) Amazon Web Services Inc. has launched the AWS Backup service.

An AWS blog post said "we are launching with support for EBS volumes, RDS databases, DynamoDB tables, EFS file systems, and Storage Gateway volumes," and will add support for more services over time.

Amazon said customers for the service include State Street.

"As enterprises move more and more applications to the cloud, their data can become distributed across multiple services, including databases, block storage, object storage and file systems," Amazon said.

The company said AWS Backup "removes the need for custom solutions or manual processes by providing a centralized place to manage backups across AWS."

Amazon Web Services has recently acquired TSO Logic and CloudEndure.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.55% 1683.78 Delayed Quote.11.49%
STATE STREET CORPORATION 2.64% 70.47 Delayed Quote.8.86%
