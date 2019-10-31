Log in
Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
Amazon com : Web Services Opening Data Centers in Spain

10/31/2019 | 02:17pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Amazon Web Services said Thursday it would open an infrastructure region in Spain, joining existing regions in Dublin, Frankfurt, London, Paris and Stockholm.

Amazon said the new region in Spain is expected to open in late 2022 or early 2023. The new region will consist of three Availability Zones at launch.

The new region will let local customers with data residency requirements store their content in Spain, and retain complete control over the location of their data, Amazon said.

Amazon also said its Milan region is slated to launch in early 2022. The company said it has "now has announced plans for 13 more Availability Zones and four more Regions in Indonesia, Italy, South Africa, and Spain."

Amazon Web Services, Inc. is an Amazon.com (AMZN) company.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 13 386 M
Net income 2019 10 340 M
Finance 2019 33 649 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 86,6x
P/E ratio 2020 65,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,04x
EV / Sales2020 2,52x
Capitalization 883 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 2 187,20  $
Last Close Price 1 779,99  $
Spread / Highest target 43,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM18.51%882 514
WAYFAIR INC.12.21%9 333
MONOTARO CO., LTD.21.48%7 287
ZOZO, INC.28.09%7 097
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL25.63%6 883
ETSY, INC.10.99%6 360
