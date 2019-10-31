Amazon com : Web Services Opening Data Centers in Spain

By Stephen Nakrosis

Amazon Web Services said Thursday it would open an infrastructure region in Spain, joining existing regions in Dublin, Frankfurt, London, Paris and Stockholm.

Amazon said the new region in Spain is expected to open in late 2022 or early 2023. The new region will consist of three Availability Zones at launch.

The new region will let local customers with data residency requirements store their content in Spain, and retain complete control over the location of their data, Amazon said.

Amazon also said its Milan region is slated to launch in early 2022. The company said it has "now has announced plans for 13 more Availability Zones and four more Regions in Indonesia, Italy, South Africa, and Spain."

Amazon Web Services, Inc. is an Amazon.com (AMZN) company.

