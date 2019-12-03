Amazon com : Web Services Places First AWS Local Zone in Los Angeles

By Stephen Nakrosis

Amazon Web Services on Tuesday said it was placing its first AWS Local Zone, a new infrastructure development, in the Los Angeles area.

AWS said a Local Zone will "place compute, storage, database, and other select services close to customers," allowing developers in the area "to deploy applications that require single-digit millisecond latencies to end-users."

The Local Zone will allow customers to use services in Los Angeles, but still connect to workloads in other AWS regions.

"AWS Local Zones are managed and supported by AWS, meaning customers no longer need to incur the expense or effort of procuring, operating, and maintaining data centers or co-location facilities in LA," the company said, adding Netflix, FuseFX, and Luma Pictures are among the customers using the Los Angeles Local Zones.

Peter DeSantis, vice president, AWS Global Infrastructure, said AWS Local Zones "allow customers to avoid having local data centers, let them run the workloads in the Local Zone that needs to have single-digit latency to end-users locally, and make it easy for these workloads to seamlessly connect with the rest of their applications running in AWS Regions. LA is our first Local Zone, but we expect more will follow."

