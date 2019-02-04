Log in
AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 02/04 11:35:17 pm
1664.8100 USD   +2.37%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : adds Starbucks' Rosalind Brewer to board

02/04/2019 | 05:38pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it had named Starbucks Corp Chief Operating Officer Rosalind Brewer to its board, making her the first black director of the e-commerce giant.

Brewer's appointment comes after Amazon last year said https://in.reuters.com/article/us-amazon-diversity/amazon-adopts-new-policy-to-promote-board-diversity-idINKCN1IG006 it was adopting a new policy to promote diversity on its board.

Amazon's ten-member board now has four women including Brewer, Jamie Gorelick, Judith McGrath, Patricia Stonesifer.

Brewer, who has been with Starbucks for nearly two years, was previously CEO of Walmart Inc's warehouse chain Sam's Club.

Brewer has also been appointed to Amazon's leadership development and compensation committee of the board, the company said in a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.44% 1633.31 Delayed Quote.8.27%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -0.78% 67.58 Delayed Quote.5.76%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 276 B
EBIT 2019 17 624 M
Net income 2019 13 898 M
Finance 2019 32 619 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 60,02
P/E ratio 2020 42,19
EV / Sales 2019 2,77x
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
Capitalization 799 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 2 070 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM8.27%795 175
WAYFAIR INC22.10%9 937
QURATE RETAIL INC11.22%9 771
ETSY INC14.32%6 551
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL14.68%6 016
ZOZO INC5.77%5 947
MarketScreener.com :
