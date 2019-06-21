Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : gets U.S. patent to use delivery drones for surveillance service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 05:26pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is exploring using drones not just to deliver packages but also to provide surveillance as a service to its customers, according to a patent granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The delivery drones can be used to record video of consented user's property to gather data that can be analyzed to look out, say for example, a broken window, or a fire or if a garage door was left open during the day, the patent described.

According to the patent, the surveillance function of the drone can be limited through geo-fencing, a technology used to draw a virtual boundary around the property under surveillance. Any image or data that the drone captures outside the geo-fence would be obscured or removed.

The application for the patent was filed by the e-commerce giant in 2015 and granted on June 4.

Earlier this month, Amazon said it will start drones delivering packages to customers in 30 minutes or less in the coming months.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
05:26pAMAZON COM : gets U.S. patent to use delivery drones for surveillance service
RE
12:23pSPARKLY UNICORN ICE CREAM : Kroger’s bid to win grocery wars
RE
12:19pSPARKLY UNICORN ICE CREAM : Kroger’s bid to win grocery wars
RE
12:33aDATA 'R' US : Alibaba, JD.com seek to lock in merchant loyalty with new services
RE
06/20COMCAST : Amazon Music Will Be Available Through Comcast XFinity Platforms
DJ
06/20AMAZON STUDIOS : Endgame Entertainment Begin Production on Mike Cahill's Bliss S..
BU
06/20Alexa, how can I fly to Mumbai?
RE
06/20AMAZON : Fresh Expands to Las Vegas With 1- And 2-Hour Delivery
BU
06/20AMAZON KICKS OFF SUMMER WITH OFF-TO- : A One-Stop Shop for College Students
BU
06/20Less is more? Inditex cuts stores but boosts space in home market Spain
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 275 B
EBIT 2019 17 620 M
Net income 2019 13 959 M
Finance 2019 29 887 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 70,48
P/E ratio 2020 50,17
EV / Sales 2019 3,31x
EV / Sales 2020 2,72x
Capitalization 940 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 2 216 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM27.09%833 365
WAYFAIR INC70.32%12 970
ETSY INC44.69%7 340
QURATE RETAIL INC-35.35%5 362
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.0.84%5 222
ZOZO INC-3.74%5 162
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About