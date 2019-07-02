Amazon com : is Delivering Star-Studded Deals for Members on Prime Day

This Prime Day, Amazon is collaborating with popular actors, musicians and artists to introduce new and exclusive products to members and deliver outstanding deals on their beloved products.

Prime Day’s star-studded deals will include popular brands founded by celebrities such as Performance Inspired Nutrition products by Mark Wahlberg, JUST by Jaden Smith, This Saves Lives by Kristen Bell, and more.

(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon is collaborating with popular actors, musicians and artists to introduce new and exclusive products or deliver outstanding deals on beloved products. Starting now through Prime Day, members can shop deals on products founded by Kristen Bell, Kobe Bryant, Zac Brown, Rhett & Link, JoJo Siwa, Will and Jaden Smith, Mark Wahlberg, Marshmello and more. Deals are available now through Prime Day at amazon.com/celebdeals, while supplies last. Not a Prime member yet? Customers can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in Prime Day.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005947/en/

Shop star-studded deals at amazon.com/celebdeals (Graphic: Business Wire)

Members can view a special message from the stars here.

“Now through Prime Day, members can enjoy exclusive deals and brand new products offered to them by some of the most popular stars such as Mark Wahlberg, Jaden Smith, Kristen Bell and more,” said Cem Sibay, Vice President of Amazon Prime. “With incredible deals on top products from pop culture icons across entertainment, fashion, style and food, we’re bringing the best of shopping and entertainment to our members again this year.”

“We’re really excited to be a part of Amazon Prime Day this year,” said Jaden Smith. “JUST is so important to my family and we look forward to continuing to raise awareness around how together we can all take steps in the right direction and fix the environmental challenges we’re all facing.”

New, Exclusive Products

Customized Looks from Levi’s

Customers have already been able to shop for top customized looks from Levi’s - Levi’s has teamed-up with Pro Football Player Sterling Shepard and supermodel Chanel Iman Shepard. They created their own custom designed Levi’s Iconic 501 for him and Levi’s 721 High-Rise for her available for a limited time on Amazon.

Alexa, order Hilary Duff’s Kids Hoodie

Chief Cubcoats Mom, Hilary Duff, is excited to share four all-new, never before seen Cubcoats, exclusive for members this Prime Day. Creating magic for children and peace of mind for parents, Cubcoats is a true lifesaver. Only premium materials in this 2-in-1 hoodie, which transforms into a plush animal, instantly. Cubcoats are the perfect travel buddies or even a discreet safety blanket alternative! Each cub has a special strength, encouraging self-esteem and positive friendships. Adopt your child’s new best friend today. The four new Cubcoats – Dayo the Dinosaur, Uki the Unicorn, Light Fury Dragon, Toothless Dragon – are available to shop for members now through Prime Day. Plus, members can enjoy 30% off on select Cubcoats.

Alexa, order the JoJo Siwa bow bundle

Nickelodeon is launching 24 new JoJo Siwa products exclusively for Prime members on Amazon for Prime Day. The collection includes JoJo roller skates, launching in two designs and adjustable to fit your growing Siwanator, a brand new aluminum scooter with neon rainbow bow, and her newest apparel line of fashion tops, hoodies, and dresses, as well as a bundle of her iconic bows. Members can start shopping JoJo Siwa’s products today at amazon.com/jojosiwa.

Exclusive Deals on Celebrity Products

Alexa, order Jaden Smith’s JUST Water

Founded by artist and activist Jaden Smith and his family, JUST Water is committed to changing the way consumer goods are created, sourced and packaged. The first product line, JUST Water, sets a new standard for packaged water, bottling responsibly sourced 100% spring water in a plant-based carton. Always aiming to push boundaries, JUST products are as clean, authentic and transparent as possible. The line includes 100% spring water in two sizes as well as JUST Infused, the same core spring water flavored with organic fruit essences.

Members can enjoy up to 25% off on over 10 JUST Water products, available now through Prime Day while supplies last.

Alexa, order This Saves Lives snack bars

This Saves Lives is a snack bar company that is actually in the business of doing good. The delicious snack bars are Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, Kosher, and ridiculously delicious. Every time you make a purchase, you send life-saving food to a child in need. Members can shop for these tasty snack bars for up to 20% off.

In her own words, Kristen Bell says it best: “I hope you love your This Saves Lives snack bars! They taste good, they're good for you, and most importantly, every time you buy a bar you provide life-saving food to a child in need. It's that simple. We eat together.”

Alexa, order Mark Wahlberg’s Performance Inspired Whey Protein

Mark Wahlberg teamed up with 25-year industry veteran Tom Dowd to create an affordable line of all-natural whey protein powders, sports nutrition bars, and training supplements that would help people perform at their highest level. Performance Inspired Nutrition will offer up to 20% off on 50+ products from now through Prime Day such as the Whey Protein Powder and the Pre-workout Supplement Powder.

Alexa, order Kobe Bryant’s Art of Sport deodorant

Art of Sport makes premium body care products with better formulas, more botanicals, energizing scents, and no unnecessary chemicals to keep all athletes at the top of their game. Founded in partnership with Kobe Bryant and a team of world-class athletes, products include Deodorant with matcha, Shampoo + Conditioner with coconut oil, Body Wash with tea tree oil, Body Scrub Bar with activated charcoal, Recovery Cream with arnica and eucalyptus, and SPF 50 Sunscreen. Members will be able to enjoy 20% off on over 20 Art of Sport products starting now through Prime Day.

Kobe Bryant says, “Our goal is to give all athletes better body care to help them unlock their full potential.”

Alexa, order Zac Brown’s DemerBox

In early 2017, multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-Winning artist Zac Brown discovered the DemerBox – a waterproof, ultra-portable, and rugged outdoor Bluetooth speaker designed by James Demer – on Amazon. Zac gave it a test of his own, taking the DemerBox on a spearfishing trip to Belize. Immediately impressed by its durability and sound quality, he became an instant DemerBox fan and quickly invested in the startup. This Prime Day, members can get DemerBox’s newest speaker, the DB2, for $279 (20% Off).

In his own words, Zac says, “I have an emotional connection to my DemerBox because it’s like my man purse. For me, being an outdoorsman, I like having something that keeps my phone safe, my keys, my wallet, my valuables, and keeps them dry and secure. I like having my music, my battery and my storage everywhere with me. And it sounds great!”

Alexa, order Rhett & Link’s Mythical Pomade

Mythical is an entertainment company and lifestyle brand founded by comedic duo and life-long best friends Rhett & Link. The company’s flagship comedy talk show, Good Mythical Morning, is in its 16th season and has over 15 million subscribers, 100 million monthly views, and nearly 6 billion lifetime views on YouTube. This Prime Day, members will be able to shop incredible deals on Rhett & Link’s Mythical Grooming Collection, which includes up to 20% off on premium hair pomade, beard oil, and lip balms.

Alexa, order Marshmello’s Stuffed Puffs

Stuffed Puffs is turning S’mores on their heads, or really inside out - they have seamlessly put the chocolate on the inside of marshmallow so the chocolate melts in the middle when roasting over the fire. And in the hands of the chart-topping and famously masked artist Marshmello, you can discover all kinds of recipes for Prime Day. Stuffed Puff Marshmallows will be available for 20% off for members.

Get ready to shop Prime Day – July 15 and 16

This year’s Prime Day starts at midnight on Monday, July 15 and – for the first time ever – runs for 48 hours, offering members two full days to uncover the best in shopping and entertainment from Amazon Prime. Prime Day will also feature the biggest deals ever on Alexa-enabled devices from our Echo and Fire TV line-ups and starting today, Prime members can save $100 on Fire TV Recast, now just $129.99. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in Prime Day.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment on Prime Day. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video; unlimited access to Prime Music, Prime Reading, Twitch Prime and more. Prime members can also get deep discounts on select popular products at Whole Foods Market plus an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. In addition to one-day delivery coast to coast, Amazon customers in thousands of cities and towns across 44 major metropolitan areas already have access to millions of items with free same-day delivery. Simply look for items marked as eligible for delivery today, order by lunch, and get your items by bed time. For delivery in a matter of hours, members can also use Prime Now to receive grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market in nearly 90 U.S. metros, or grocery pickup in as little as 30 minutes in 30 metros, with more to come in 2019. We will continue to offer more than 100 million products for two-day delivery as well. Start a free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.com/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005947/en/