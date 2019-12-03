Log in
Amazon.com

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
Amazon com : to Build Three Solar Farms in Spain and the U.S.

0
12/03/2019 | 06:27am EST

By Maitane Sardon

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said Tuesday that it has started three renewable energy projects in the U.S. and Spain as it works toward achieving its goal of only using renewable energy by 2030.

The tech giant said the projects include a solar farm in the Spanish city of Seville and two solar farms in Illinois's Lee County and Northern Virginia.

The Spanish solar farm will provide 149 megawatts of renewable energy capacity and the projects in Illinois and Virginia will generate up to 400,000 megawatt hours of renewable energy annually. Amazon said the solar farm in Lee County will be the company's first large-scale renewable energy project in Illinois.

Once completed, the three farms will provide around 329 megawatts of renewable capacity, which will be used for the company's fulfillment network in Europe and its web services data centers.

"Addressing climate change will take all of us working together, and leadership from state governments and the business community will demonstrate how we can sustainably power a modern economy and create good-paying jobs," said Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, adding that the state is on its way toward 100% renewable and clean energy.

Amazon said it has launched more than 70 projects to date that are projected to deliver more than 5.3 million megawatt hours of renewable energy annually.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com

