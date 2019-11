--Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) plans to hire 200,000 seasonal workers in the U.S., doubling its level of holiday hiring from last year, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

--Amazon attributed the increase to growth in its logistics operations, Bloomberg reported.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-11-27/amazon-doubles-holiday-hiring-to-200-000-temporary-workers

