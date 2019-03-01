Log in
Amazon.com

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
My previous session
  News  
Amazon com : to Launch New Grocery-Store Business, Sources Say

03/01/2019 | 12:52pm EST

By Esther Fung and Heather Haddon

Amazon.com Inc. is planning to open dozens of grocery stores in several major U.S. cities, according to people familiar with the matter, as the retail giant looks to broaden its reach in the food business.

The company plans to open its first grocery store in Los Angeles as early as the end of the year, one person said. Amazon has already signed leases for at least two other grocery locations with openings planned for early next year, this person said.

The new stores would be distinct from the company's upscale Whole Foods Market brand, though it is unclear whether the new grocery chain would carry the Amazon name.

Amazon is also exploring an acquisition strategy to widen the new supermarket brand by purchasing regional grocery chains with about a dozen stores under operation, one person said.

Amazon is now in talks to open grocery stores in shopping centers in San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, the people familiar with the matter said.

While Amazon has already signed leases, that doesn't guarantee it will open the grocery stores. Retailers sign contracts and then pull out or delay store openings if certain conditions aren't met.

The new stores aren't intended to compete directly with Whole Foods, these people said. The new chain would offer a wider variety of products than what is on the shelves at the more upscale Whole Foods stores.

Whole Foods doesn't sell products with artificial flavors, colors, preservatives and sweeteners, among other quality standards. Suppliers with big brands have hoped that Amazon's 2017 purchase of Whole Foods would give them new inroads into the high-end chain.

Whole Foods has gradually expanded the big brands it carries -- such as Honey-Nut Cheerios and Michelob beer -- but the grocer's quality standards haven't changed. A conventional grocer can carry a much larger assortment of items.

Amazon is also increasingly focused on physical retail. It has had mixed results with its food-delivery business, and the company wants to better understand how it can cater to grocery shoppers, according to people briefed on the company's strategy.

Supermarket operators Walmart Inc., Kroger Co. and others are also trying to find ways to offer delivery and pick-up to customers in a more cost-efficient manner.

Amazon's new grocery brand also comes as the retailer rolls out its cashierless Amazon Go stores in urban areas across the U.S. The company has 10 Amazon Go stores in Seattle, Chicago and San Francisco, according to the Amazon website.

The e-commerce giant is testing its cashierless checkout technology for bigger retail stores, and Whole Foods is expanding its national footprint.

Amazon has been targeting new developments and occupied stores with leases ending soon. It could also look at a portion of a vacated Kmart, for instance, a person familiar with the matter said. Stores in the new grocery brand could be in strip centers as well as open-air shopping centers, the people said. They will be about 35,000 square feet, smaller than the 60,000 square feet for a typical supermarket, they said.

Amazon has asked for more flexibility in lease negotiations, these people said. The company doesn't want restrictions on the type of goods it may sell at its stores and wants the ability to change the store and sell health and beauty products for instance, said the people. Traditional leases in shopping centers often include limitations so that businesses complement rather than cannibalize each other.

It is unclear if these grocery stores will also be cashierless, but they will be heavily tilted to customer service and pick-up capabilities, according to the people familiar with the matter. Amazon is also looking to have some control over the attached parking lot, which would allow shoppers to get their groceries within a 10-to-15-minute time frame, the people said.

Some analysts say a strategy where big retailers combine e-commerce with physical stores is the direction the industry is heading.

"Customers want to be able to shop when it is most convenient for them, which could be in-store, online or a combination of the two," said a spokeswoman from the International Council of Shopping Centers.

Write to Esther Fung at esther.fung@wsj.com and Heather Haddon at heather.haddon@wsj.com

