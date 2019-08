By Josh Beckerman



Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said it plans to open a fulfillment center in West Jordan, Utah, creating more than 800 full-time jobs with "comprehensive benefits starting on day one."

Amazon said it currently has more than 2,000 full-time workers in Utah.

Last year, Amazon raised its minimum wage for all U.S. employees to $15 an hour, covering more than 250,000 employees at the time.

