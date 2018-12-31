Amazon com : , to Win in Booming Rural India, Reinvents -2

Log in
Amazon.com

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Amazon com : , to Win in Booming Rural India, Reinvents

12/31/2018

Most packages are small--purchases are often less than $10, for items such as socks, chargers, cosmetics and sunglasses. Amazon developed "mother bags" to sort the tiny parcels, so delivery people don't have to handle each one individually in transit.

To get to Dhowachala, Mr. Bez squeezes his motorcycle onto a barge that fits around 20 other two-wheelers, plus people and cars for an hourlong trip across the Brahmaputra River. Downriver is a national park that is home to wild elephants, tigers and rhinoceroses. Upstream are the tea plantations for which Assam is famous.

Once there he rides his Bajaj Pulsar over backbreaking, rough roads. Most are dirt, and the ones near the river--just like the homes--are elevated 10 to 20 feet to accommodate seasonal flooding.

Google's map app provides limited detail for the area so he depends on his own experience and asking around. Once he has found a customer he records the exact coordinates, so the next delivery will be easier.

Vibhuti Agarwal and Newley Purnell contributed to this article.

Write to Eric Bellman at eric.bellman@wsj.com

