AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
Amazon com : to add over 2,000 jobs in Britain this year

07/02/2019 | 07:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker picks orders at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Peterborough

LONDON (Reuters) - Amazon will add over 2,000 permanent jobs in Britain this year, taking the U.S. retail giant's UK workforce to more than 29,500, it said on Wednesday.

The company said the jobs will be at its UK head office in London, in research and development, Amazon Web Services and operations.

The roles include entry-level positions at warehouses as well as engineers, software developers, data scientists, and cloud and machine learning experts.

In 2018, Amazon added 2,500 permanent jobs in Britain, its biggest market in Europe. On Tuesday the retail giant said it would create 1,800 permanent jobs this year in France, its second-biggest European market.

More than 170 of the new jobs in Britain will be at Amazon's development centers in Cambridge, Edinburgh and London.

Apart from nationwide goods deliveries, Amazon's services include video streaming and a digital home assistant known as Alexa.

Amazon says it has invested over 9.3 billion pounds ($11.7 billion) in its UK operations since 2010 but does not break down that figure between capital expenditure and operating costs.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Susan Fenton)

