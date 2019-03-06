Log in
Amazon com : to close all 87 U.S. pop-up stores - WSJ

0
03/06/2019 | 03:40pm EST
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is closing all 87 of its pop-up stores in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a company spokeswoman.

The company's shares fell 1.2 percent to $1672.94 in afternoon trading.

The closings are expected by the end of April, the report said, citing some of the employees at the stores.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company has pop-up stores in places everywhere from Whole Foods to malls and department stores, which prominently feature its Echo and Kindle devices.

Amazon also has similar stores in number of European countries, opening its first in Spain in November.

The online retail giant will open more bookstores and "4-star stores" - stores that sell items rated 4-stars or higher by Amazon customers, the WSJ report said.

Shares of bookseller Barnes & Noble Inc fell 8.4 percent after the report.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -1.39% 1668.95 Delayed Quote.12.93%
BARNES & NOBLE, INC. -8.74% 5.85 Delayed Quote.-9.59%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 275 B
EBIT 2019 17 632 M
Net income 2019 13 958 M
Finance 2019 35 040 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 62,39
P/E ratio 2020 43,37
EV / Sales 2019 2,90x
EV / Sales 2020 2,38x
Capitalization 831 B
