Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : workers strike in Spain ahead of Three Kings gift-giving

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 04:16pm CET
The Amazon fulfilment centre is seen in San Fernando de Henares near Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - Workers at Amazon's biggest warehouse in Spain started a two-day strike on Thursday just ahead of a gift-giving feast day, as part of a long-running campaign for better pay and conditions.

The strike, called by the country's two main unions, CCOO and UGT, may affect the delivery of products for Epiphany, the day on which three kings brought gifts to Jesus in Christian tradition, which most Spaniards mark by exchanging presents.

"We have been protesting for a year. This is the richest company in the world and they want to keep profiting by taking away workers' rights," said David Matarraz, an Amazon worker outside the warehouse close to Madrid.

Amazon workers in Germany and Poland have also walked off the job, demanding better conditions.

German and Spanish workers went on strike two months ago on Black Friday, the discount spending spree that kicks off the Christmas shopping season, but Amazon said this had no impact on customer orders.

Seventy percent of employees at the Spanish centre joined Thursday's strike, CCOO representative Douglas Harper said. An Amazon spokesman denied this, saying most employees at the centre had been at work on Thursday.

Employees at the Madrid centre earn a minimum 19,300 euros (£17,445) per year, the spokesman said. Spain's legal monthly minimum wage is 1,050 euros.

Protesters at the site lit a bonfire and a man walked around wearing a mask showing the face of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Miguel Gutierrez; Editing by Isla Binnie and Dale Hudson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
04:16pAMAZON COM : workers strike in Spain ahead of Three Kings gift-giving
RE
04:35aFor Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true
RE
01:42aApple's warning a bad omen for Wall Street bulls
RE
01/02Carl's Jr launches vegan Beyond Meat burgers
RE
01/02Stocks: Investors Seek Calm as Volatility Rages -- WSJ
DJ
01/02Weak 2018 Finish Testing Investors' Faith in Stocks -- WSJ
DJ
01/02AMAZON COM : Correction to story on Amazon's D.C.-area HQ2
DJ
01/01AMAZON COM : D.C.-Area HQ2 a New Beachhead in Battle for Tech-Savvy Vets -- Upda..
DJ
01/01Retail Investors Try Not to Panic Over Big Market Gyrations
DJ
01/01AMAZON COM : D.C.-Area HQ2 a New Beachhead in Battle for Tech-Savvy Vets
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 232 B
EBIT 2018 12 449 M
Net income 2018 9 986 M
Finance 2018 11 182 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 78,72
P/E ratio 2019 58,04
EV / Sales 2018 3,19x
EV / Sales 2019 2,58x
Capitalization 753 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 107 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM0.00%752 586
QURATE RETAIL INC0.56%8 788
WAYFAIR INC0.43%8 173
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.0.00%6 371
ZOZO INC0.00%5 861
ETSY INC-1.20%5 662
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.