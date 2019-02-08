Log in
Amazon.com

Amazon reconsiders New York headquarters over local opposition: Washington Post

02/08/2019 | 12:24pm EST
The Citibank building, the site of a new workplace for Amazon employees, is seen in Long Island City of the Queens borough of New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Amazon.com is reconsidering locating part of its new headquarters in New York because of local opposition, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the global retailer's thinking.

The retailing giant had not yet purchased or leased any land for the project there, which would make it easy to leave, the unnamed individuals told the Post, which is owned by Amazon's Chief Executive Jeff Bezos.

Amazon executives have had internal discussions recently to reassess the situation in New York and explore alternatives, the Post reported.

Amazon did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Its shares fell around 2.4 percent on Friday.

Amazon said in November it would branch out from its home base in Seattle with plans to create more than 25,000 jobs in both New York City and an area just outside Washington, D.C.

The world’s largest online retailer plans to spend $5 billion on the two new developments in Long Island City, in New York's Queens borough, and in Arlington, Virginia, and expects to get more than $2 billion in tax credits and incentives with plans to apply for more.

Amazon has mailed flyers to Queens residents, touting the economic and jobs benefits of its New York expansion, trying to blunt opposition from some local lawmakers who said Amazon received too many tax and other benefits.

A critic of the plan, Queens state Senator Michael Gianaris, was appointed to a panel charged with approving the new Amazon campus, and has the power to block the plan, local media including the New York Times have reported. New York governor Andrew Cuomo supports Amazon's plan.

The split second headquarters, which Amazon called HQ2, attracted 238 proposals from across North America in a year-long bidding war that garnered widespread publicity for the company. Amazon ended the frenzy by dividing the spoils between the two most powerful U.S. East Coast cities and offering a consolation prize of a 5,000-person center in Nashville, Tennessee.

At the outset of its search last year, Amazon said it was looking for a business-friendly environment. The company said it will receive performance-based incentives of $1.525 billion from the state of New York, including an average $48,000 for each job it creates.

It can also apply for other tax incentives, such as New York City's Relocation and Employment Assistance Program that offers tax breaks potentially worth $900 million over 12 years. What benefit the company would actually get was unclear.

Alphabet Inc's Google said in December it would invest more than $1 billion on a new campus in New York, becoming the second major technology company to pick America's financial capital to expand and create thousands of jobs.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; writing by Nick Zieminski; Editing by Susan Thomas)
ALPHABET -0.57% 1098.75 Delayed Quote.5.83%
AMAZON.COM -2.54% 1572.1214 Delayed Quote.9.21%
