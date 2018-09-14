Log in
News

Amazon's Jeff Bezos : Big Businesses Should Be Scrutinized, But Not Vilified

09/14/2018 | 06:09am CEST

By Laura Stevens

WASHINGTON-- Jeff Bezos, facing political backlash over Amazon.com Inc.'s growing market dominance, said Thursday that while big companies deserve to be scrutinized, politicians shouldn't "vilify" them.

Mr. Bezos, Amazon's boss and the world's wealthiest person, addressed the antitrust concerns in a wide-ranging and rare public interview hosted by the Economic Club in Washington, D.C.

Interviewed by the club's president, Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein, Mr. Bezos also discussed his new charitable commitments, defended the media and his purchase of the Washington Post, and disappointed the D.C.-connected audience by declining to reveal a winning city for Amazon's second headquarters.

He also stopped short of taking jabs at his most vocal critic, President Trump, who has blasted Mr. Bezos and Amazon over its use of the U.S. Postal Service, sales tax and widening influence.

Roughly 1,400 people, including nearly 20 ambassadors, the governor of Maryland and the U.S. Postmaster General, crowded into the same ballroom used to host the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in the middle of the city to hear the Amazon chief executive speak.

Amazon's sheer size and market dominance has made it a favored corporate target of politicians on the left and right, who have criticized the company over the way it treats its workers and pays taxes, as well as its impact on the broader economy as some traditional retailers struggle.

"All big institutions of any kind will be and should be scrutinized," Mr. Bezos said. "It's not personal. It's kind of what we want to have as a society happen."

The same scrutiny should apply to U.S. presidents, Mr. Bezos said, without naming Mr. Trump. Mr. Bezos said it is important for politicians not to vilify big businesses since they can create so much value.

"There are certain things that only big companies can do," Mr. Bezos said. "Nobody in their garage is going to build an all-fiber fuel-efficient Boeing 787."

Write to Laura Stevens at laura.stevens@wsj.com

