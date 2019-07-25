Log in
Amazon's Second-Quarter Revenue Growth Is in Focus : What to Watch

07/25/2019 | 06:15am EDT

By Dana Mattioli

Amazon.com Inc. is scheduled to announce its second-quarter earnings after the market closes on Thursday. Here's what you need to know:

EARNINGS FORECAST: Analysts polled by FactSet on average expect Amazon to earn $5.56 a share, compared with $5.07 a share a year ago. The company forecast an operating income range between $2.6 billion and $3.6 billion, compared with $3.0 billion a year ago.

REVENUE FORECAST: Analysts on average project quarterly revenue of $62.5 billion, compared with $52.9 billion a year ago. Amazon said it expects sales of between $59.5 billion to $63.5 billion for the quarter.

SLOWING GROWTH: Amazon's year-over-year revenue growth has slowed in recent quarters, to 17% in the March period from between 20% and 40% in recent years. Amazon expects revenue growth of 13% to 20% for this quarter. Part of the slowdown is the law of large numbers -- the behemoth, which hit more than $200 billion in sales last year, just celebrated its 25th year as a company. Some analysts expect Amazon's move to one-day free shipping for Prime members could be the shot in the arm that Amazon needs on the retail side of the business. "The improvements to shipping speed should increase conversion and stickiness of the Prime offering," write Cowen analysts.

HIGHER EXPENSES: Amazon notched its highest margins ever last quarter, but expenses will likely jump in the second quarter. Amazon launched one-day free shipping for Prime customers in the quarter, and said it would spend $800 million on the initiative. The second quarter is also when Amazon grants restricted stock units to employees and typically sees higher compensation-related expenses as a result.

GROWTH FROM SERVICES: While Amazon's legacy consumer business's growth is slowing, Amazon Web Services and the burgeoning advertising arm are expected to deliver strong revenue growth and high margins. Amazon remains a distant third for advertising market share, but is growing faster in the space than rivals Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Facebook Inc. Investors will look for progress in these higher-margin businesses, though some analysts expect AWS growth to begin moderating amid competition.

Write to Dana Mattioli at dana.mattioli@wsj.com

