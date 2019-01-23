Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon spends company record on U.S. lobbying in 2018: filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 02:14pm EST
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc spent a company record $14.19 million on lobbying the U.S. government in 2018, according to a disclosure filed late on Tuesday.

Privacy, immigration and new tariffs are among policy issues that have put America's large tech companies at odds with legislators and regulatory agencies in Washington.

In fighting back, Alphabet Inc Google and Facebook Inc also disclosed on Tuesday that they set their own records for lobbying spending in 2018.

Topics of interest to Amazon included health care plans, drug prices and food safety as part of discussions with the Food and Drug Administration and other federal bodies, according to its filing to Congress.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Amazon's previous high for U.S. lobbying spending was about $13 million in 2017, according to data from the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Paresh Dave
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.11% 1079.625 Delayed Quote.3.22%
AMAZON.COM 0.20% 1635.27 Delayed Quote.8.67%
FACEBOOK -2.62% 143.71 Delayed Quote.12.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
02:14pAMAZON SPENDS COMPANY RECORD ON U.S. : filing
RE
01:24pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street hit again by growth worries; blue-chip ..
RE
01:18pSynchrony Says Walmart to Drop Lawsuit Against Credit-Card Issuer -- 2nd Upda..
DJ
11:08aAMAZON COM : Correction to the Amazon Shipping Story
DJ
10:14aSynchrony Says Walmart to Drop Lawsuit Against Credit-Card Issuer -- Update
DJ
10:01aIMDB : Brings the Sundance Film Festival Experience to Film Fans around the Worl..
BU
09:50aAMAZON'S PITCH TO WOO SHIPPERS : Fewer Fees Than FedEx, UPS--Update
DJ
09:12aAMAZON'S PITCH TO WOO SHIPPERS : Fewer Fees Than FedEx, UPS
DJ
07:23aEurope's Arianespace takes on SpaceX by cutting Ariane 5 rocket launch price
RE
03:49aRetailer Carrefour's shares climb after reassuring fourth-quarter sales
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 232 B
EBIT 2018 12 338 M
Net income 2018 10 005 M
Finance 2018 11 159 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 83,23
P/E ratio 2019 61,15
EV / Sales 2018 3,39x
EV / Sales 2019 2,74x
Capitalization 798 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 2 111 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM8.67%798 080
QURATE RETAIL INC8.40%9 540
WAYFAIR INC7.95%8 785
ETSY INC12.55%6 449
ZOZO INC7.34%6 025
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-6.62%5 609
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.