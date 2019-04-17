Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon to close domestic marketplace business in China -sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 09:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: File photo of Amazon.com's logo at Amazon Japan's office building in Tokyo

SAN FRANCISCO/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc plans to close its domestic marketplace in China by mid-July, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, focussing efforts on more lucrative businesses selling overseas goods and cloud services in the world's most populous nation.

Amazon shoppers in China will no longer be able to buy goods from third-party merchants in the country, but they still will be able to order from the United States, Britain, Denmark and Japan via the firm's global store. Amazon expects to close fulfilment centres and wind down support for domestic-selling merchants in China in the next 90 days, one of the people said.

The move underscores how entrenched, home-grown e-commerce rivals have made it difficult for Amazon's marketplace to gain a foothold. Consumer insights firm iResearch Global said Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's Tmall marketplace and JD.com Inc controlled 81.9 percent of the Chinese market last year.

"They're pulling out because it's not profitable and not growing," said analyst Michael Pachter at Wedbush Securities.

Ker Zheng, marketing specialist at Shenzhen-based e-commerce consultancy Azoya, said Amazon had no major competitive advantage in China over its domestic rivals.

Unless someone is searching for a very specific imported good that can't be found elsewhere, "there's no reason for a consumer to pick Amazon because they're not going to be able to ship things as fast as Tmall or JD," he said.

Amazon's customers in China will still be able to purchase the firm's Kindle e-readers and online content, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud computing unit that sells data storage and computing power to enterprises, will remain as well.

The U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba and JD.com rose 1 percent on Wednesday after Reuters first reported the move, before paring gains later in the day. Amazon's shares closed flat.

U.S. RETREAT

The withdrawal of the world's largest online retailer - founded by the world's richest person - comes amid a broader e-commerce slowdown in China. Alibaba in January reported its lowest quarterly earnings growth since 2016, while JD.com is responding to the changing business environment with staff cuts.

It also follows the Chinese e-commerce retreat of other big-name Western retailers. Wal-Mart Stores Inc sold its Chinese online shopping platform to JD.com in 2016 in return for a stake in JD.com to focus on its bricks-and-mortar stores.

Similarly, the country appears to factor less in the global aspirations of fellow U.S. tech majors Netflix Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, Pachter said.

Amazon bought Chinese online shopping website Joyo.com in 2004 for $75 million, rebranding the business in 2011 as Amazon China. But in a sign of Tmall's dominance, Amazon nevertheless opened an online store on the Alibaba site in 2015.

The firm is still expanding aggressively in other countries, notably India, where it is contending with local rival Flipkart.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in SAN FRANCISCO, Cate Cadell and Pei Li in BEIJING, Kane Wu in HONG KONG and Josh Horwitz and Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI; Editing by Susan Thomas and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.95% 187.55 Delayed Quote.36.83%
AMAZON.COM 0.10% 1864.82 Delayed Quote.24.13%
JD.COM -0.20% 29.85 Delayed Quote.42.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
09:50pAmazon to close domestic marketplace business in China -sources
RE
04:08pAMAZON COM : Facebook working on voice assistant to rival Amazon's Alexa
RE
02:53pAMAZON TO CLOSE DOMESTIC MARKETPLACE : report
AQ
08:40aEU unfair practices digital rules put spotlight on Google, Amazon, Facebook
RE
04/16Netflix surges ahead of quarterly results report; Disney in focus
RE
04/16AMAZON COM : to crunch data for Chilean stargazers amid Latam push
RE
04/16AMAZON COM : Publishing Brings Together Bestselling and Award-Winning Authors Bl..
BU
04/16Zalando profit surprise cheers European fashion stocks
RE
04/15Spotify shares fall on report Amazon in talks to launch ad-supported music of..
RE
04/15AMAZON COM : Workers Launch Easter-Week Strike at Germany Logistics Centers
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 275 B
EBIT 2019 17 689 M
Net income 2019 13 985 M
Finance 2019 33 334 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 68,52
P/E ratio 2020 47,83
EV / Sales 2019 3,21x
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
Capitalization 917 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 052 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM24.13%916 715
WAYFAIR INC61.80%13 666
ETSY INC35.06%7 925
QURATE RETAIL INC-14.45%7 274
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-4.52%5 580
ZOZO INC1.52%5 469
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About