Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Book Publishers Sue Amazon's Audible to Block Coming Audiobook Captioning Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

By Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg

Seven U.S. publishers have filed a lawsuit against Audible, Amazon.com Inc.'s audiobook subscription service, alleging its plan to offer real-time captioning of some audiobook titles violates copyright law.

The lawsuit, filed on Friday in U.S. District Court in New York, said the publishers didn't give permission to publish a text version of their titles to Audible, noting that the text rights require a separate agreement. The publishers are asking the court to block the captioning service and are seeking damages.

"What's at stake is the viability of the publishing industry and the ability to rely on copyright law," said Maria Pallante, chief executive officer of the Association of American Publishers, which isn't party to the lawsuit. She said Audible's behavior was inappropriate.

A spokeswoman for Audible didn't respond to requests for comment.

Audible in July introduced Audible Captions, which it said will enable users to see lines of machine-generated text as they listen to audiobooks. On its website, Audible said the offering is intended to help children learn.

Audible Captions will be "made available free with a curated bundle of selected titles" to more than 150,000 public school students this September, according to the website.

The plaintiffs include Penguin Random House, which is 75% owned by Germany's Bertelsmann SE; CBS Corp.'s Simon & Schuster; HarperCollins Publishers, which is owned by Wall Street Journal publisher News Corp; Macmillan, a unit of closely held German company Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH; Lagardère SCA's Hachette Book Group; Chronicle Books, LLC; and Scholastic Corp.

In the lawsuit, the publishers states that Audible Captions was subject to error, alleging that by Audible's own admission "up to 6%" of the text may have errors. The lawsuit noted this would translate into 6,000 mistakes in a 100,000-word book.

The proposed text presentation, the lawsuit said, would harm the reputation of publishers "as trusted and valued stewards of their authors' works." The lawsuit also said the reputations of authors as "careful and thoughtful writers" would also be damaged.

The lawsuit noted Audible already offered a similar service called Immersion Reading, which enables users to access a book's text together with the audio version. But the Immersion Reading feature requires the purchase of the Amazon Kindle edition of the e-book as well as the audiobook, the lawsuit said.

Write to Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg at jeffrey.trachtenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -3.10% 1749.62 Delayed Quote.20.22%
IMMERSION CORPORATION 0.83% 8.52 Delayed Quote.-5.69%
NEWS CORP -4.31% 13.54 Delayed Quote.24.67%
SCHOLASTIC CORP -2.62% 33.4 Delayed Quote.-14.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
05:22pBook Publishers Sue Amazon's Audible to Block Coming Audiobook Captioning Ser..
DJ
04:22pResponding to Trump, UPS and FedEx say they already fight illegal drug shipme..
RE
04:11pTrump calls on U.S. firms to exit China as trade war escalates
RE
03:34pTrump calls on U.S. firms to exit China as trade war escalates
RE
03:27pFactbox - U.S. companies' China exposure as Trump escalates trade war
RE
02:13pAMAZON COM : U.S. trade group says 'unrealistic' for American retailers to exit ..
RE
01:42pAMAZON COM : Deal Opens Door to Bigger Footprint in India --3rd Update
DJ
12:49pCargojet Shares Surge on Amazon Agreement
DJ
12:43pAMAZON COM : Top U.S. publishers sue Amazon's Audible for copyright infringement
RE
12:36pFedEx, UPS, Amazon Shares Down After Mention in Trump Tweets
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 14 968 M
Net income 2019 12 108 M
Finance 2019 34 260 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 76,2x
P/E ratio 2020 53,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,08x
EV / Sales2020 2,54x
Capitalization 893 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 270,11  $
Last Close Price 1 805,60  $
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM20.22%893 151
WAYFAIR INC30.11%10 822
ETSY INC16.42%6 671
ZOZO INC12.65%6 460
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-4.68%5 833
QURATE RETAIL INC-39.14%4 935
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group