Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boxing with giants: Italy's packing robots are not just cardboard cutouts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 05:34pm EDT
An employee scans a code on a package at a factory of Italian packaging company CMC Srl in Citta di Castello

(This June 28 story corrects Romaco's nationality to German, not Italian, in paragraph 17.)

By Silvia Aloisi

That recruit is the CartonWrap, brainchild of CMC, a small firm that is just one of 630 Italian companies making automated packaging machines - one of Italy's fastest growing industries, raking in nearly 8 billion euros in 2018, or about a quarter of the world market.

Machinery is Italy's top export, worth almost 50 billion euros (£45.5 billion) last year and a rare bright spot for a stagnant economy plagued by low productivity and high unemployment.

And leading the pack is - automated packaging - growing nine times faster than the economy as a whole, according to the trade association UCIMA.

"We doubled our turnover in the last three years and I think we will double it again in the next three years," said CMC Chief Executive Francesco Ponti.

His father, Giuseppe, a technician with a local packaging company, founded CMC in 1980 in a domestic garage not far from the frescoed 16th century palazzi of Città di Castello.

It now employs 300 people and has revenues of 50 million euros - thanks mainly to CartonWrap, which measures goods coming down a conveyor belt through a scanner and wraps each in a custom-made box.

Both Amazon and Walmart are customers, though Ponti said client relationships were confidential. Others include the Italian fashion group Gucci, the French retailer Leclerc and the Dutch online shop Bol.com.

FASTER AND CLEANER

At up to 1,000 boxes per hour, CartonWrap machines not only pack much faster than humans; they also save money by reducing packaging waste, CMC says.

"We were doing it manually but the problem was handling the volumes," Tim Fronzek, co-founder of the German online retailer reBuy.com, which dispatches up to 25,000 items a day, told a CMC customer presentation.

    "The machines have allowed us to manage the packaging process more efficiently, and process all outbound shipments in just a few hours with the help of two or three employees."

The machines may not eat lunch but they do need breaks, for on-site technicians to fix problems and clean away the excess hot glue that can clog the machine.

Production capacity is also limited - CMC can only make five or six machines a month, though it plans to double that soon.

"Scale is a problem for our industry and consolidation is already under way," said Maurizio Marchesini, chairman of Marchesini Group, which specialises in packaging for pharmaceutical products.

While Italian and German companies dominate the automated packaging market, Chinese competition is growing.

The robotics firm Kuka and the Romaco group, both German, have been bought by Chinese firms in the last three years - and across industrialised countries, humans will soon become redundant on many packaging lines.

Back at CMC, Francesco Ponti is relaxed.

"There are no more people who want to do this job by hand," he said.

"If automation grows, the (number of) people who work in automation grow, and the quality of their work will be much better than it is today."

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Stocks treated in this article : Kering, Walmart Inc., Amazon.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.20% 1942.91 Delayed Quote.29.10%
KERING -0.93% 522.2 Real-time Quote.28.06%
WALMART INC. -0.30% 111.98 Delayed Quote.20.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
05:34pBOXING WITH GIANTS : Italy's packing robots are not just cardboard cutouts
RE
04:12pAMAZON COM : Seeks to Launch 3,236 Broadband Internet Satellites -Bloomberg
DJ
01:05pUK competition regulator puts brake on Amazon's Deliveroo deal
RE
01:03pUK competition regulator puts brake on Amazon's Deliveroo deal
RE
12:11pAMAZON COM : Deliveroo Investment Attracts U.K. Watchdog's Attention -- 3rd Upda..
DJ
09:04aAMAZON COM : is Delivering Star-Studded Deals for Members on Prime Day
AQ
06:45aAMAZON COM : Deliveroo Investment Attracts U.K. Watchdog's Attention -- 2nd Upda..
DJ
05:19aAMAZON COM : Deliveroo Investment Attracts U.K. Watchdog's Attention -- Update
DJ
03:47aAMAZON COM : tells UK regulator Deliveroo investment will help consumers
RE
03:30aAMAZON COM : UK Antitrust Regulator Mulls Probe Into Amazon's Investment in Deli..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 275 B
EBIT 2019 17 639 M
Net income 2019 13 636 M
Finance 2019 39 800 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 71,8x
P/E ratio 2020 51,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,32x
EV / Sales2020 2,75x
Capitalization 955 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 243  $
Last Close Price 1 943  $
Spread / Highest target 41,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM29.10%954 631
WAYFAIR INC58.69%13 100
ETSY INC35.13%7 725
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.2.21%6 106
ZOZO INC3.64%5 778
QURATE RETAIL INC-35.45%5 405
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About