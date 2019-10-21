Log in
Amazon.com

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
CFIA Updates Recall List; Some Beef Items Were Sold at Ontario Whole Foods Stores

10/21/2019

By Josh Beckerman

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which is investigating possible E.coli contamination, has added some Whole Foods Market-branded beef items to a list of recalled products.

As of Saturday, the CFIA listed 805 recalled consumer products. Many items sold to restaurants, hotels and institutions also were removed from the market. No related illnesses have been reported.

The CFIA said Oct. 1 that Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. recalled some raw beef and raw veal products, and said more items could be removed from the market. The CFIA suspended Ryding-Regency's license in September. Fortinos and four Metro brands were mentioned in earlier updates.

Saturday's list includes several Ontario locations of Whole Foods, which is owned by Amazon. Recalled items include ground beef, steaks and beef shank.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

