Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Comcast demonstrates Sky-high ambition in global media shake-up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2018 | 07:19pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A British Sky Broadcasting Group (BSkyB) logo is seen at the company's UK headquarters in west London

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. cable giant Comcast scored a big win in the scramble for media assets by beating Rupert Murdoch, and his backer Disney, in the battle for Sky with an eye-watering $40 billion bid.

It was a "great day" for Comcast, Chairman and Chief Executive Brian L. Roberts said of Saturday's auction victory. The U.S. group has had its sights set on Sky, Europe's biggest pay-TV company, ever since Walt Disney Co beat it to most of Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox assets in July.

Some analysts, however, said that Comcast's bid of 17.28 pounds per share in the rare blind auction was driven by an urgent need to build scale to defend against the threat posed by streaming services Netflix and Amazon.

"The price being paid for Sky is shocking, but it is a clear sign that legacy media companies are desperate for scale in a world dominated by tech platform giants," said Richard Greenfield, technology and media analyst at research firm BTIG.

Explaining the basis of big media's rush to merge, Greenfield likened it to the opening scene in the documentary "March of the Penguins".

'WINTER IS COMING'

"The penguins huddle to survive winter. With Disney/Fox and Comcast/Sky, it's penguins huddling. Winter is still coming," he said, referring to the advance of tech players such as Amazon.

Sky would reduce Comcast's reliance on its mature U.S. market by opening the door to Europe, where pay-TV penetration is at about 30 percent and rising.

The deal would also transform Comcast into the world's largest pay-TV operator with 52 million customers and lift the proportion of its non-U.S. revenue to about 20 percent from about 9 percent, based on 2017 full-year figures.

Comcast is paying a high price - more than double Sky's share price before Fox made its approach in December 2016. But analysts said that a favourable result in the English Premier League soccer rights auction - Sky's biggest expense - during the takeover saga had made the business more valuable.

Sky also gives Comcast an immediate beachhead in online video streaming with its Now TV business, which has about 2 million customers.

Analysts see Comcast super-charging Now TV to combat Netflix across the globe. And Sky's exclusive relationships to distribute HBO entertainment content and Premier League soccer further insulate Comcast over the next few years.

CLOUDS AND SILVER LININGS

Critics of the deal, however, argue that such relationships are sure to come under threat in the longer term, as content producers launch their own services and competition for sports broadcasting rights intensifies as deep-pocketed tech companies join the fray.

On the upside, however, Sky's product range - including broadband connections that complement its satellite offer in state-of-the-art platforms such as Sky Q - and its brand make it more than a content aggregator, said Alice Enders, head of research at Enders Analysis,

"Sky has an extraordinarily well established brand; it is a destination, and that is very valuable in the world of fragmented media," she said.

(Editing by David Goodman)

By Paul Sandle and Ken Li
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -1.51% 1915.01 Delayed Quote.66.25%
COMCAST CORPORATION 0.24% 37.9 Delayed Quote.-5.37%
NETFLIX -1.14% 361.19 Delayed Quote.90.33%
SILVER - CAPE VERDE ESCUDO 0.00% 14.68 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SKY 0.32% 1585 Delayed Quote.56.62%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX -0.54% 44.33 Delayed Quote.28.38%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -1.09% 110.4 Delayed Quote.2.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
07:19pComcast demonstrates Sky-high ambition in global media shake-up
RE
12:51aComcast outbids Fox with 30.6 billion pounds winning offer for Sky
RE
12:16aComcast outbids Fox with $40 billion winning offer for Sky
RE
09/21AMAZON COM : German supermarket chain REWE steps up e-commerce challenge
RE
09/21AMAZON COM : Seeking to Invest Up to $1 Billion Over 10 Years in Indonesia, Fina..
DJ
09/21AMAZON COM : India Is New Front on Retail War
DJ
09/20AMAZON COM : to introduce speaker with large screen in Japan in Dec.
AQ
09/20Amazon adds Echo devices for home and car in bid to dominate voice gadgets
RE
09/20AMAZON COM : Unveils Chip Enabling Alexa to Control Third-Party Devices--Update
DJ
09/20Amazon adds new Echo devices in bid to dominate voice gadgets
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:25pThe 3 Essential Investing Lessons Of The Financial Crisis 
09/22AMAZON AND APPLE AT A TRILLION DOLLA : A Follow-Up On Uncertainty And Catalysts 
09/22Amazon Competitor Gets $300M At $1.2B Valuation 
09/21FACEBOOK : What Now? 
09/21ALIBABA VS. AMAZON : A Simple Choice 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 235 B
EBIT 2018 11 046 M
Net income 2018 8 597 M
Finance 2018 17 382 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 111,54
P/E ratio 2019 76,39
EV / Sales 2018 3,90x
EV / Sales 2019 3,14x
Capitalization 934 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 094 $
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM66.25%934 029
WAYFAIR INC71.43%12 340
QURATE RETAIL INC-7.33%10 365
START TODAY CO.,LTD.-5.01%9 008
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.74.31%7 164
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL36.49%3 160
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.