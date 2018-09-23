Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Comcast outbids Fox with 30.6 billion pounds winning offer for Sky

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2018 | 12:51am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The 21st Century Fox logo is displayed on the side of a building in midtown Manhattan in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - Comcast beat Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox in the battle for Sky on Saturday after offering 30.6 billion pounds ($40 billion) in a dramatic auction to decide the fate of the pay-television group.

The U.S. cable giant bid 17.28 pounds a share for control of London-listed Sky, bettering a 15.67 pounds-a-share offer by Fox, Britain's Takeover Panel said.

Buying Sky will make Philadelphia-based Comcast, which owns the NBC network and Universal Pictures, the world's largest pay-TV operator with around 52 million customers.

Chairman and chief executive Brian Roberts has had his eye on Sky as a way to help counter declines in subscribers for traditional cable TV in its core U.S. market as viewers switch to video-on-demand services like Netflix and Amazon.

"This is a great day for Comcast," he said. "This acquisition will allow us to quickly, efficiently and meaningfully increase our customer base and expand internationally."

Comcast's knock-out offer thwarted Murdoch's long-held ambition to win control of Sky, and is also a setback for U.S. entertainment giant Walt Disney which would have likely been its ultimate owner.

Disney has agreed a separate $71 billion deal to buy most of Fox's film and TV assets, including its existing 39 percent stake in Sky, and would have taken full ownership after a successful Fox takeover.

Comcast's final offer was a jump on its bid going into the auction of 14.75 pounds, and compares with Sky's closing price of 15.85 pounds on Friday.

Comcast believed it needed to deliver a knock-out blow given that Fox's existing stake in Sky gave it a chance of victory if it was a close second to Comcast, two sources said.

Its final offer - more than double Sky's share price before Fox made its approach in December 2016 - quickly won the backing of Sky's independent directors on Saturday.

"We are recommending it as it represents materially superior value," said Martin Gilbert, chairman of Sky's independent committee. "We are focussed on drawing this process to a successful and swift close and therefore urge shareholders to accept the recommended Comcast offer."

Fox noted the recommendation, saying it was considering options for its 39 percent stake and would make another announcement in due course.

"Sky is a remarkable story and we are proud to have played such a significant role in building the incredible value reflected today in Comcast's offer," Fox said.

Fox's holding, which Comcast's offer values at more than $15 billion, stems from Murdoch's role in the creation of the company nearly three decades ago.

His younger son James was pivotal in building Sky into Europe's leading pay-TV operator as its former chief executive and current chairman.

Comcast, which requires 50 percent plus one share of Sky's equity to win control, said it was also seeking to buy Sky shares in the market.

HUGE PRICE

One fund manager who holds Sky shares said nobody could complain about the Comcast price.

"The question now is if Fox actually sells out and if not can Comcast get to 50 percent," he said.

One banker involved in the auction said: "Did Comcast pay a lot more than they needed to?"

Sources familiar with the matter said Fox, Disney and Comcast had not been in discussions about the 39 percent stake.

The auction was a dramatic climax to a transatlantic bidding battle waged since February, when Comcast gate-crashed Fox's takeover of Sky.

It is a blow to 87-year-old Murdoch, who tried to buy Sky eight years ago only for the bid to collapse in the fallout from a phone-hacking scandal at his British newspaper business.

Some politicians have opposed a deal, citing concerns about the influence Murdoch would wield over the UK's news agenda.

Fox made a string of concessions to assuage those worries and land a company that serves 23 million households in Britain, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy.

Sky's chief executive Jeremy Darroch said Comcast's victory was the beginning of a new chapter. "Sky has never stood still, and with Comcast our momentum will only increase," he said.

(Additional reporting by Maiya Keiden and Liana Baker, editing by Alistair Smout and Hugh Lawson)

By Ben Martin and Paul Sandle
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -1.51% 1915.01 Delayed Quote.66.25%
COMCAST CORPORATION 0.24% 37.9 Delayed Quote.-5.37%
NETFLIX -1.14% 361.19 Delayed Quote.90.33%
SKY 0.32% 1585 Delayed Quote.56.62%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX -0.54% 44.33 Delayed Quote.28.38%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -1.09% 110.4 Delayed Quote.2.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
12:51aComcast outbids Fox with 30.6 billion pounds winning offer for Sky
RE
12:16aComcast outbids Fox with $40 billion winning offer for Sky
RE
09/21AMAZON COM : German supermarket chain REWE steps up e-commerce challenge
RE
09/21AMAZON COM : Seeking to Invest Up to $1 Billion Over 10 Years in Indonesia, Fina..
DJ
09/21AMAZON COM : India Is New Front on Retail War
DJ
09/20AMAZON COM : to introduce speaker with large screen in Japan in Dec.
AQ
09/20Amazon adds Echo devices for home and car in bid to dominate voice gadgets
RE
09/20AMAZON COM : Unveils Chip Enabling Alexa to Control Third-Party Devices--Update
DJ
09/20Amazon adds new Echo devices in bid to dominate voice gadgets
RE
09/20AMAZON COM : Unveils Chip Enabling Alexa to Control Third-Party Devices
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/22AMAZON AND APPLE AT A TRILLION DOLLA : A Follow-Up On Uncertainty And Catalysts 
09/22Amazon Competitor Gets $300M At $1.2B Valuation 
09/21FACEBOOK : What Now? 
09/21ALIBABA VS. AMAZON : A Simple Choice 
09/21The Market Rally Is Sustainable - Cramer's Mad Money (9/20/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 235 B
EBIT 2018 11 046 M
Net income 2018 8 597 M
Finance 2018 17 382 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 111,54
P/E ratio 2019 76,39
EV / Sales 2018 3,90x
EV / Sales 2019 3,14x
Capitalization 934 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 094 $
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM66.25%934 029
WAYFAIR INC71.43%12 340
QURATE RETAIL INC-7.33%10 365
START TODAY CO.,LTD.-5.01%9 008
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.74.31%7 164
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL36.49%3 160
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.