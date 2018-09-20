Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

EU says McDonald's, Luxembourg tax deal not illegal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 11:36am CEST
The logo of a McDonald's restaurant is seen in Bordeaux

(This Sept 19 story has been corrected to read Gracia, paragraph 13.)

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - McDonald's avoided having to repay millions of euros in back taxes after EU antitrust regulators said that its tax deal with Luxembourg was not illegal, citing quirks in the Grand Duchy's bilateral tax treaty with the United States.

The decision by the European Commission came after a three-year long investigation, part of its crackdown on illegal sweetheart deals between EU governments and multinationals that has resulted in Apple, Starbucks and Fiat paying billions of euros in back taxes.

The Commission said McDonald's tax deal was in line with national tax laws and the Luxembourg-U.S. double taxation treaty.

"Our in-depth investigation has shown that the reason for double non-taxation in this case is a mismatch between Luxembourg and U.S. tax laws, and not a special treatment by Luxembourg. Therefore, Luxembourg did not break EU state aid rules," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

"Of course, the fact remains that McDonald's did not pay any taxes on these profits – and this is not how it should be from a tax fairness point of view," she said.

The investigation had focused on McDonald's Luxembourg-based subsidiary Europe Franchising which receives royalties from franchisees in Europe, Ukraine and Russia.

Luxembourg in a 2009 tax ruling said the company did not have to pay corporate taxes as its profits would be taxed in the United States. In a second tax ruling, the Grand Duchy said that the company was no longer required to prove that its royalty income was subject to U.S. taxation.

"HAPPY MEAL"

The Commission said 70 companies benefited from the bilateral tax treaty but were not being investigated. In June this year, Luxembourg presented draft legislation to avoid double non-taxation.

Luxembourg said in a statement that it welcomed the Commission's recognition of the steps it had taken to avoid similar cases in future. It had been ordered to claw back millions from Engie, Amazon and Fiat in the last three years.

"We pay the taxes that are owed and, from 2013-2017, McDonald’s companies paid more than $3 billion just in corporate income taxes in the European Union with an average tax rate approaching 29 percent," McDonald's said. "We will continue to invest in Europe and expect to create 50,000 new jobs over the next four years."

Sven Giegold, a Greens lawmaker at the European Parliament who has been pushing for more action to tackle tax loopholes, criticised the EU decision.

"Luxembourg and other EU countries are serving McDonald´s a happy meal with tax loopholes, and taxpayers must pay the bill," said Giegold.

The ruling is a recognition by enforcers that they cannot make unlimited use of their state aid powers on taxation issues, said Natura Gracia, a partner at law firm Linklaters.

"This is a welcome development given the wider context of other state aid investigations into tax rulings and will give some comfort to companies which have obtained similar tax rulings in Luxembourg or elsewhere in the EU," she said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.75% 1926.42 Delayed Quote.65.98%
APPLE 0.06% 218.37 Delayed Quote.28.96%
ENGIE 1.40% 12.335 Real-time Quote.-15.10%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 1.82% 15.364 End-of-day quote.3.04%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 0.89% 159.18 Delayed Quote.-8.34%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 0.65% 55.43 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
11:36aEU says McDonald's, Luxembourg tax deal not illegal
RE
11:36aEU says McDonald's, Luxembourg tax deal not illegal
RE
10:46aJapan clothing magnate Maezawa chases spot in business firmament
RE
10:12aAMAZON COM : Buys Into India's More Supermarket Chain
DJ
09/19AMAZON COM : Looking to Open 3,000 Cashierless Stores -Bloomberg
DJ
09/19AMAZON CONSIDERING OPENING UP TO 3,0 : Bbg
RE
09/19AMAZON COM : EU Starts Preliminary Probe of Amazon's Treatment of Merchants --2n..
DJ
09/19AMAZON COM : use of merchant data under EU microscope
RE
09/19AMAZON COM : EU Starts Preliminary Probe of Amazon's Treatment of Merchants -- U..
DJ
09/19AMAZON COM : European Union Probing Amazon's Treatment of Merchants Using Its Pl..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/19More details on Amazon cashierless store report 
09/19RETAIL SHOCKER : Amazon said to be planning 3K stores 
09/19The U.S. Is Beating The World Markets By A Wide Margin 
09/19Google Home tops Q2 speaker shipments; Apple HomePod doesn't rank 
09/19EU regulators looking into Amazon's use of merchant data 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 235 B
EBIT 2018 11 046 M
Net income 2018 8 597 M
Finance 2018 17 382 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 112,21
P/E ratio 2019 76,84
EV / Sales 2018 3,92x
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
Capitalization 940 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 094 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM65.98%939 594
WAYFAIR INC73.20%12 755
QURATE RETAIL INC-9.42%10 089
START TODAY CO.,LTD.-4.58%9 125
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.73.76%6 866
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL31.22%2 837
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.