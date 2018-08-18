Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Exclusive - U.S. tech giants plan to fight India's data localisation plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2018 | 02:12pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: An American Express and a Visa credit cards are seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. technology giants plan to intensify lobbying efforts against stringent Indian data localisation requirements, which they say will undermine their growth ambitions in India, sources told Reuters.

U.S trade groups, representing companies such as Amazon, American Express and Microsoft, have opposed India's push to store data locally. That push comes amid rising global efforts to protect user data but is one that could hit planned investments by the firms in the Indian market, where the companies currently have limited data storage.

The issue could further undermine already strained economic relations between India and the United States.

Technology executives and trade groups have discussed approaching Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office to appraise him of their worries. Separately, the industry is considering pitching the issue as a trade concern, including at the India-U.S. talks in September in New Delhi, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Though a final decision hasn't been made, the deliberations come while the United States and India are locked in a dispute over U.S. tariff increases and on the Indian policy of capping prices of medical devices, which hurts American pharmaceutical companies.

"This issue is important enough to be discussed at the India-U.S. trade level," said Amba Kak, a global public policy adviser at the Internet company Mozilla Corp.

"Data localisation is not just a business concern, it potentially makes government surveillance easier, which is a worry."

Stricter localisation norms would help India get easier access to data when conducting investigations, but critics say it could lead to increased government demands for data access.

Technology firms worry the mandate would hurt their planned investments by raising costs related to setting up new local data centres.

Greater use of digital platforms in India for shopping or social networking have made it a lucrative market for technology companies, but a rising number of data breaches have pushed New Delhi to develop strong data protection rules.

Shamika Ravi, a member of Modi's economic advisory council, said data localisation was a global phenomena and India wasn't an outlier.

"It's in the long term strategic and economic interest," said Ravi, who is also a research director at Brookings India.

EXTENSIVE MEETINGS

The main government committee on data privacy last month proposed a draft law, recommending restrictions on data flows and proposing that all "critical personal data" should be processed only within the country. It would be left to the government to define what qualifies as such data.

Global companies are coming together to push back.

In a meeting last week organised by lobby group U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum, executives from Facebook, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, PayPal, Amazon, Microsoft and others discussed plans to approach Indian lawmakers, including Indian parliamentary panels on information technology (IT) and finance, five sources said.

The industry also discussed approaching media and internet groups to explain why data localisation would be bad for India's booming IT, e-commerce and payments landscape, the sources said.

"People are fairly stressed and scared," said an executive working for a multinational technology firm.

The U.S.-India lobby group said it was "nearly impossible" to implement "industry-specific regulations in our global data environment without the ripples being felt". It didn't comment on its recent meeting, but said it will continue facilitating policy discussions.

Mastercard, American Express and Amazon didn't respond to a request for comment, while Facebook, Microsoft, Visa and PayPal declined to comment.

The Indian bill, which was opened for public comments this week, will later go to parliament for approval.

The U.S.-India Business Council, a lobby group that is part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, has brought in the Washington-headquartered law firm Covington & Burling to suggest submissions on India's data protection law.

The firm's 43-page draft recommendations, seen by Reuters, listed removing data localisation requirements as a top priority and called New Delhi's proposed move a "protectionist approach".

The U.S.-India Business Council didn't comment on how it would act on the recommendations of Covington & Burling, which declined comment.

The lobby group's president, Nisha Biswal, however said India's draft privacy law was of "great importance," and that the group would share its concerns with the government directly.

(Additional reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in Mumbai; Editing by Euan Rocha and Philip McClellan)

By Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.23% 1882.22 Delayed Quote.60.95%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 0.37% 103.03 Delayed Quote.3.36%
FACEBOOK -0.52% 173.8 Delayed Quote.-1.51%
MASTERCARD -0.19% 203.21 Delayed Quote.34.26%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.06% 107.58 Delayed Quote.25.77%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS 0.15% 85.45 Delayed Quote.16.07%
VISA 0.48% 141.33 Delayed Quote.23.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
02:12pExclusive - U.S. tech giants plan to fight India's data localisation plans
RE
08:59aChinese internet stock sell-off may shake faith in FANGs
RE
08/17Brazil mall executives shrug off looming Amazon.com expansion
RE
08/17Nordstrom shares climb as e-commerce sales boost quarterly results
RE
08/17Chinese internet stock sell-off may shake faith in FANGs
RE
08/17Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
RE
08/16Walmart Rides Strong Consumer Spending to Fastest Sales Growth in Over a Deca..
DJ
08/16AMAZON COM : Introduces Grocery Pickup in as Little as 30 Minutes from Select Wh..
AQ
08/16Walmart posts biggest U.S. sales rise in a decade, shares soar
RE
08/16J.C. Penney sinks 27 percent on forecast cut, fashion falls flat
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:00aSinking Or Swimming A Few Ideas - The Idea Guide 
08/17The Secret Weapon Amazon's Ad Business Has Over Competitors 
08/17CIGNA : Pyrrhic Victory? 
08/17Interview With Phil Goldstein And Andrew Dakos Of Bulldog Investors, Part 1 
08/17Walmart Not Out Of The Woods 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 235 B
EBIT 2018 11 069 M
Net income 2018 8 565 M
Finance 2018 17 369 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 110,02
P/E ratio 2019 75,78
EV / Sales 2018 3,83x
EV / Sales 2019 3,09x
Capitalization 918 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 071 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM60.95%918 036
WAYFAIR INC48.64%10 699
QURATE RETAIL INC-10.57%10 261
START TODAY CO.,LTD.1.57%10 008
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.47.51%6 051
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL33.46%3 175
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.