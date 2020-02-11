Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FTC Plans to Examine Past Acquisitions by Big Tech Companies -- 3rd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 01:04pm EST

By John D. McKinnon

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Trade Commission ordered five big tech companies to provide detailed information about their previous acquisitions of small companies, expanding the agency's investigation into possible antitrust concerns in digital markets.

The FTC ordered the companies -- Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Google owner Alphabet Inc. -- to turn over information and documents relating to the scope, structure and purpose of their takeovers of smaller companies between 2010 and 2019.

The FTC orders don't have a specific enforcement purpose, but they will help the agency "deepen its understanding of large technology firms' acquisition activity," the agency said, including "whether large tech companies are making potentially anticompetitive acquisitions of nascent or potential competitors" that are too small to require legal review by federal authorities.

The five companies named by the FTC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Digital technology companies are a big part of the economy and our daily lives," said FTC Chairman Joseph Simons. "This initiative will enable the commission to take a closer look at acquisitions in this important sector, and also to evaluate whether the federal agencies are getting adequate notice of transactions that might harm competition. This will help us continue to keep tech markets open and competitive, for the benefit of consumers."

The FTC said it plans to use the information obtained to examine trends in acquisitions, including whether acquisitions not subject to federal review might have raised competitive concerns.

The FTC also seeks to learn more about how small companies perform after they are acquired by large technology firms.

The FTC and the Justice Department already have been scrutinizing possible antitrust concerns with regard to several of the major tech companies, including Google and Facebook. In addition, the FTC announced in early 2019 that it was creating a new task force to examine potential antitrust violations across the tech industry.

The FTC has been particularly focused on re-examining mergers that already have been approved by the government. That re-examination could eventually lead the FTC to try to unwind deals that it finds to be having anticompetitive effects now, officials have said.

The FTC action reflects growing concern in Washington and around the country that some U.S. tech companies have grown so large and powerful that they have begun to squelch competition in various ways and harm consumers.

In a joint statement, the two Democrats on the five-member panel urged the commission to study "consumer protection issues arising from the privacy and data security practices of technology companies, including social media platforms."

"In particular, we encourage the FTC to study whether and, if so, how content curation and targeted advertising practices impact data collection, use, and sharing," said the statement from commissioners Christine S. Wilson and Rohit Chopra.

Write to John D. McKinnon at john.mckinnon@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.65% 1519.2 Delayed Quote.12.64%
AMAZON.COM 2.11% 2177.453 Delayed Quote.15.48%
APPLE INC. 0.33% 322.733 Delayed Quote.8.98%
FACEBOOK -2.12% 208.6803 Delayed Quote.3.81%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.99% 186.83 Delayed Quote.19.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
01:04pFTC Plans to Examine Past Acquisitions by Big Tech Companies -- 3rd Update
DJ
12:59pFTC demands data about small buys by Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microso..
RE
12:57pFTC Plans to Examine Past Acquisitions by Big Tech Companies -- Update
DJ
12:44pFTC Plans to Examine Past Acquisitions by Big Tech Companies
DJ
12:13pFTC Plans to Examine Past Acquisitions by Big Tech Companies
DJ
09:39aMARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg to meet EU Commissioners ahead of antitrust proposa..
RE
09:14aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Big news in the telecom sector
08:21aIKEA new CEO targets 'even more affordable' furniture as habits shift
RE
08:18aIKEA new CEO targets 'even more affordable' furniture as habits shift
RE
02:48aAMAZON COM : Seeks to Question Trump
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 334 B
EBIT 2020 18 348 M
Net income 2020 14 407 M
Finance 2020 54 842 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 74,5x
P/E ratio 2021 53,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,02x
EV / Sales2021 2,51x
Capitalization 1 062 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 2 393,54  $
Last Close Price 2 133,91  $
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM15.48%927 478
WAYFAIR INC.7.58%9 595
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL8.75%9 085
MONOTARO CO., LTD.1.48%6 191
ETSY, INC.13.70%5 959
ZOZO, INC.-13.03%5 121
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group